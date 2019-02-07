A British dollar store which has sold 20,000 ‘engagement rings’ says people are using them as ‘placeholders’ until they can afford the real thing

caption Poundland sold 20,000 fake engagement rings in one week. source Poundland

A British equivalent of a dollar store has sold 20,000 fake engagement rings which it says people are using as placeholders until they can afford to buy a real one.

Poundland, which has 850 stores across the UK and Ireland, launched its £1 ($1.30) “Bling Ring” range in January, and it was so popular that the shop now claims to be the UK’s biggest engagement ring retailer.

caption The £1 ring is even fully refundable. source Poundland

Selling 20,000 rings in just one week, the company claims that 17% of all engagement rings that will be given this year have come from Poundland.

It added that people are using the cheap rings as “an excuse to pop the question and make it official before they save up to purchase the real thing.”

Me and @lilyalicedunn got #engaged with the cutest ring from Poundland! I’m the girl in this relationship ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/eqwAJBQxLU — Daniel ???? (@Danieljoshua250) January 19, 2019

Even better, the shop, which sells a range of items from 50p ($0.60) to £10 ($12.90), even extended its return policy so that customers can return the ring up to one year after their purchase for a full £1 refund, should they end up buying a real diamond ring.

Poundland’s jewellery and Valentines buyer Frances O’Sullivan said: “Thousands of Brits are already quids in thanks to the £1 proposal.

“It’s clearly a gem of an idea and the nation agrees.”