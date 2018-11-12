This is what poverty looks like in the US right now

Though poverty has slightly declined in recent years, the US Census Bureau found last year that nearly 40 million people are living in poverty in America.

Poverty affects almost every area of life for Americans in every state and city across genders, ages, employment, and education.

Though those living on the street are the most noticeable, homelessness is just one issue Americans in poverty face.

People in a variety of circumstances rely on government programs and local resources to aid in their struggle to support themselves and their families, working long hours on small incomes.

As costs of living rise across the country, some are forced to take up residence anywhere they can.

Those who are homeless in cities resort to public spaces instead of shelters because of strict rules and eligibility requirements.

Those who live on the streets are at the mercy of weather conditions, law enforcement officials, and finding small available spaces.

Some cities create additional shelters for colder months. When a homeless woman was found with a stillborn infant at a Portland bus stop last year, the city set up beds on a shelter’s spare floor space.

There’s been controversy in cities with overwhelmingly large homeless populations, as local officials have ramped up the physical removal or prevention of homeless settlements. Though officials in Seattle are supposed to offer a move to a shelter and 72 hours notice, that only happened around 60% of the time as of August.

To manage the number of people who need shelter and immediate services, massive temporary shelters provide a stable place while authorities can prepare more permanent arrangements.

In 2014, childhood homelessness hit a record-high of 2.5 million, or one in every 30, American children homeless each year.

Though public housing may be seen as a more permanent solution to provide for those who have been homeless, issues of decay and mismanagement run rampant in housing agencies.

A woman walks by the Farragut Houses, a public housing project in Brooklyn on March 16, 2017 in New York City.

New York City was ordered in June to pay $2 billion to settle claims of corruption and mismanagement in the city’s Housing Authority, the largest public housing agency in the US, after investigators found unaddressed leaks, crumbling walls, lead paint, mold, broke elevators, and rats.

Some in cities find small supplemental incomes collecting cans out of recycling bins and turning them into profit. Though this could offer some relief, the collecting takes time and confronting competition.

A man collects cans at a Manhattan train station in New York City.

Those who work but do not earn specified income rates miss out on federal healthcare benefits. In recent years, clinics by mobile medical groups have been on the rise to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to isolated and poverty-stricken communities.

A March study from the American Public Health Association found that medical expenses pushed more than 7 million Americans below the federal poverty line.

Thyleb Ramadhan has his blood pressure checked at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile dental and medical clinic on June 10, 2017 in Olean, New York.

There are 40 million Americans who struggle with hunger, including more than 12 million children.

Brooklyn residents receive free food as part of a Bowery Mission outreach program in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Many local nonprofit organizations provide community access to free or discounted food in food banks and pantries.

People register to receive free food at the Richmond Emergency Food Bank on November 1, 2013 in Richmond, California.

Some shelters provide temporary relief for the homeless with occasional sit-down dinners.

A man rests at Broad Street Ministry (BSM) on October 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Organizations work to alleviate another major expense by offering free or discounted groceries and household supplies. Food banks, like the one below, are a resource in areas known as “food deserts,” where residents live without easy access to fresh, healthy food, including fruits and vegetables.

Residents search for free items at the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank outside of the struggling coal mining town of Welch, West Virginia.

Around the holidays, local relief organizations offer ways for homeless and low-income people to find groceries.

New Yorkers receive special Thanksgiving groceries, including a turkey, at the Reaching Out Community Services food pantry on November 20, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The approaching winter months pose brutal conditions to those who are living on the street, and the greatest need for donated supplies to shelters.