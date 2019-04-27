Manifesto connected to Poway, California synagogue shooting suspect was anti-Semitic screed

source Screenshot via Google Maps

Authorities gave identifying details about a suspect in the shooting at a California synagogue that left one dead and three injured after a gunman opened fire during services Saturday.

Mayor Steve Voss of Poway said the attack was a “hate crime” because of statements the shooter made while at the scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 19-year-old male who was taken into custody on Saturday.

A manifesto posted online before the attack outlines the shooter’s hatred for Jewish and others he identifies as non-white people. In the manifesto, the author identifies themselves as a 19-year-old male.

The San Diego Sherriff connected the letter to the suspect in a press conference, telling reporters, “we have copies of his social media posts and his open letter.”

A manifesto that was linked to the shooter who killed one and left three injured at a San Diego-area synagogue espoused a hatred for Jewish and Muslim people and an intent to attack people of faith.

In a post on fringe messageboard 8chan, a user linking to the manifesto and a now-locked Facebook profile wrote, “It’s been real dudes. From the bottom of my heart thank you for everything.”

The eight-page manifesto outlines the author’s hatred for Jewish people and intent to defend what he describes as his European lineage.

The manifesto also mentions Brenton Tarrant as the author’s inspiration for the attack. Tarrant was identified as the gunman who killed 50 people at a New Zealand mosque last month while livestreaming on Facebook.

INSIDER could not independently verify the author of the manifesto.