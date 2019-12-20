What I’ve learned about being a successful ‘power couple’ from running a multi-six-figure business while also being married to an entrepreneur

caption Cait Scudder and her husband Toby. source Courtesy of Cait Scudder

Cait Scudder is a women’s business coach and TEDx speaker. She’s the CEO of a multi-six-figure online business coaching empire – which she scaled to six figures in her first year.

When Scudder first started up her coaching company, she found herself falling into the power couple trap: She felt the pressure to let the world see her relationship, and, on the surface, they seemed to be the perfect power couple.

But Scudder’s husband didn’t feel the same pressure to be in a picture-perfect power couple. They realized that not making their relationship the face of Scudder’s brand made them stronger.

When it comes to being in a “power couple,” clearly define your own roles and how you’ll use social media. And be sure to spend time building your relationship outside of business and social media.

There’s no doubt about it: Power couples go farther, faster.

Jay and Bey. Oprah and Stedman. Rachel and Dave Hollis.

When two ambitious people stand side by side and support one another in pursuing and achieving big goals – all while loving each other up along the way – it’s the ultimate #couplegoals.

When I started my women’s business coaching company in 2017 – Cait Scudder International, LLC – I fell into a classic power-couple trap. I felt like all of the other Bali-based influencers and digital nomads around me were boldly showcasing their lifestyle freedom and happiness … and, as my business scaled to six figures in the first year, landing me in Forbes, I felt the pressure to let the world see into my relationship success as well.

The power couple archetype is a highly sought-after branding trend for entrepreneurs and influencers alike. Traditionally, the term describes a romantic pair that not only have a life together, but also a business.

My husband and I were that couple, living in Bali, sipping coconuts poolside at our villa, building empires from our laptops, jet-setting to Europe every summer …

caption The “power couple.” source Courtesy of Cait Scudder

There was just one problem: My husband – the other person in my relationship – didn’t feel the pressure I did to have a “trophy relationship.” He was less than comfortable with me remaking his identity into “my charming Australian husband” to bolster my brand.

“Naturally, I’m a much more private person,” Toby shared in a rare podcast episode we released together back in May.

We are both entrepreneurs, yet our business models and marketing strategies are completely different. And so is our approach to sharing our private world with my public audience.

We both strive to support each other’s successes. Yet, it has been a team effort to develop a public persona that offers a real and truthful picture of our relationship – and one that does not erode the most essential part of our success: the trust that we have in each other.

While Toby and I have made it clear that we don’t put our relationship as a face of my brand, we’ve realized how much stronger we are together when playing to our strengths. Because our skill sets are highly complementary, Toby serves as my most trusted confidant and advisor when it comes to high-level vision and strategic growth initiatives in my business. He’s also highly technically skilled and has been instrumental in guiding and directing my team on the setup and implementation on more complex digital architecture behind the scenes.

Toby designs, manufactures, and sells reclaimed teak furniture and his business Teak Two is a B2B model. And, similarly, he’s able to rely on me for a trusted external business “bounce” and strategic support for his work in a completely different field.

Whether you are already part of a ‘power couple’ or aspire to be so someday, consider my story to ensure the most sustainable success of both your business and your relationship

caption Remember to invest time in your relationship. source Courtesy of Cait Scudder

DO define your roles . The most surefire way to breed resentment in your relationship? Treat your partner like free labor or an always-available virtual assistant. Making time to communicate roles and responsibilities – including how much support you each need and how much you are able and willing to give – can eliminate future fighting and resentment.

. The most surefire way to breed resentment in your relationship? Treat your partner like free labor or an always-available virtual assistant. Making time to communicate roles and responsibilities – including how much support you each need and how much you are able and willing to give – can eliminate future fighting and resentment. DO discuss the role social media will play in your lives . As I learned very quickly, just because one of you is comfortable sharing your entire private life on Instagram does not mean you both are. Talk about your comfort levels with social media and how much your relationship is going to be featured across your various channels. Then, respect that boundary.

. As I learned very quickly, just because one of you is comfortable sharing your entire private life on Instagram does not mean you both are. Talk about your comfort levels with social media and how much your relationship is going to be featured across your various channels. Then, respect that boundary. DON’T put the spectacle of your relationship above your actual relationship . In this social media-obsessed world, it can be tempting to view your private moments as aspirational content for your brand. This is not always a bad thing: Just ensure you both make clear agreements about what (and how much) to share. Never assume that what you notice about your partner or relationship is fair game for public consumption.

. In this social media-obsessed world, it can be tempting to view your private moments as aspirational content for your brand. This is not always a bad thing: Just ensure you both make clear agreements about what (and how much) to share. Never assume that what you notice about your partner or relationship is fair game for public consumption. DON’T forget to grow together offline. Some of the best moments in my own relationship happen when we are unplugged from work and connected to each other. Set intentional time away from your voicemails, social media, and never-ending emails to just be together. After all, while your relationship might not be the entire foundation of your business, it is certainly an essential pillar of your success.

Financial success and true love can coexist. In fact, they can each work together, mutually supporting one another as you build the life of your dreams. Just be sure to watch out for – and take care of – both.