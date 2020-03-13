Power Line: Coronavirus stunts clean energy growth, and the news you’ve missed while reading about coronavirus

caption The top clean-energy finance firm slashed its 2020 outlook for solar, wind, and battery installations in the wake of the novel coronavirus’ spread. source Shutterstock

Hello, and welcome to Power Line, a weekly clean-energy newsletter from Business Insider – now sent to you from the lonely isolation of an NYC apartment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sign up here to get Power Line in your inbox every Friday.

If you work in the energy industry and are impacted by the novel coronavirus, please reach out to bjones@businessinsider.com.

Most of our coverage is available exclusively to BI Prime subscribers. If you’re looking for a discount on a subscription to BI Prime, click here.

Last week was a week. This week was a week. And next week? It will definitely be a week! Be sure to sign up for our healthcare newsletter Dispensed to follow all of our latest coronavirus coverage.

5 ways the novel coronavirus is impacting the clean-energy industry

Hint: Most of them are not great. Then again, no industry is immune to the impacts of a global pandemic.

1. It’s cratering demand for solar energy, mostly in China.

2. It’s driving down demand for electric cars, and the battery market will suffer as a result.

“Global auto sales have been falling for the last two years, and this year we expect the single largest drop since the 2008 financial crisis,” a new BNEF report said.

EVs won’t be spared, though they could fare better than combustion cars, BNEF says.

The EV market constriction will trickle down to battery sales. In what BNEF calls a “pessimistic” scenario, demand for batteries in China – where much of the world’s EVs are made – will be 9 GW lower than the firm’s initial 2020 projections.

3. It temporarily stunted manufacturing of solar panels and wind turbines.

In early-to-mid February, solar panel factories in China were operating at 30% to 35% production capacity, an analyst at the research firm Wood Mackenzie told me.

That will cause delays in shipments to countries outside the US, the analyst said.

Companies in the US will be sheltered from these effects because they source most of their panels from other countries – namely, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

BNEF says it will still be a record year for wind power installations, though the firm slightly lowered its 2020 forecast.

“The size of the drop will depend on how quickly Chinese suppliers ramp-up to full production as staff slowly return from isolation,” BNEF said.

4. It spurred a price war that caused the price of oil to slide … and then slide some more.

5. It could shift investment away from dirty energy.

The oil price shock “illustrates that fossil fuel investments are financially riskier and more speculative,” a financial analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said.

This could shift investment over to clean energy, where stocks have been more stable.

Some good news: ‘The clean-energy transition is moving forward’

Anxiety? I’ve got it. And now that I’m working from home, there’s no one to judge me for stress-eating an entire container of chocolate covered almonds.

But I did take some comfort in hearing responses to this question: Will the coronavirus pandemic undermine the energy transition?

“This is a very dynamic situation and things will change, but the overall message is that the clean energy transition is moving forward – even with these little speed bumps,” said Atul Arya, the chief energy strategist at the research firm IHS Markit.

“Will renewable growth stall because gas and oil are now more economically competitive? I would go back and look at very long-term trends, and the long-term trends favor renewables. The renewable transition is already underway,” Kathy Hipple, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said.

“The clean-energy sector, similar to most all other industries, will not be immune to these impacts. But interestingly, this could fuel certain clean-tech developments, from autonomous electric vehicles to [renewable energy and] storage (for resiliency efforts),” Ron Pernick, the founder of the clean-energy stock indexing site Clean Edge, said.

The top stories I almost missed while reading about coronavirus

Batteries: The US installed a record amount of energy storage systems, such as batteries, last year. “The home battery sector delivered the most striking growth,” Greentech Media reports.

The US installed a record amount of energy storage systems, such as batteries, last year. “The home battery sector delivered the most striking growth,” Greentech Media reports. Wildfires and superstorms are fueling that growth, as homeowners prepare for the worst.

Batteries: The French energy giant Total is spending $17 million to build the world’s largest battery, Bloomberg reports. The company acquired Saft, a battery manufacturer, in 2016.

The French energy giant Total is spending $17 million to build the world’s largest battery, Bloomberg reports. The company acquired Saft, a battery manufacturer, in 2016. Solar: Vivint Solar maintains its position as the second-largest residential solar company in the country. Last year, it installed 233 megawatts, which represents a 19% increase from 2018, the company said in its earnings call this week.

Vivint Solar maintains its position as the second-largest residential solar company in the country. Last year, it installed 233 megawatts, which represents a 19% increase from 2018, the company said in its earnings call this week. Utilities: “Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, and Southern Company are not making investments consistent with their clean energy goals,” Utility Dive reports.

“Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, and Southern Company are not making investments consistent with their clean energy goals,” Utility Dive reports. Policy: The 555-page American Energy Innovation Act – a sweeping clean-energy legislative package – has stalled in the Senate, The Hill reports. Enveloping nearly 50 bills, the act would funnel billions of dollars towards clean energy.

That’s it. Have a great weekend, and stay safe.

– Benji