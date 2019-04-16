Here are the latest executive power moves — and why you should be tracking them to understand tech

caption Peggy Alford will be the first African American woman to serve on Facebook’s board of directors. source Facebook

Keeping an eye on major hires and promotions is one of the best ways to understand a company’s strategy.

The Org tracks executive changes at companies big and small.

Here’s a snapshot of the most important executive moves of the week across tech and transportation.

Peggy Alford to be the first African-American woman on Facebook’s board

Facebook has announced that Peggy Alford, a senior executive at PayPal, has been nominated for election to the company’s board of directors. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles will be leaving the board. Alford will be the first African-American woman to join the company’s board of directors, which has previously been criticized over its lack of diversity.

HQ Trivia is looking for a new CEO following internal petition

The popular mobile quiz show, HQ Trivia, is reportedly looking for a new CEO following half of the startup’s staff signed an internal petition to depose CEO Rus Yusupov who they saw as mismanaging the company. Yusupov recently fired Scott Rogowsky, the game’s popular host, because the company wouldn’t allow him to work two jobs. Rogowsky recently accepted a new job hosting a baseball show called “Change Up” on DAZN.

Tesla loses its Head of Security after just 8 months

Tesla‘s Senior Director of Security, Kurt Wagner, has left the company after just eight months on the job. The previous head of global security, Jeff Jones, left the company in November after just eleven months.

All Raise hires its first CEO to support female founders

All Raise, the non-profit organization founded by 34 of the most powerful women in Venture Capital, has hired Pam Kostka as its first CEO. The organization is looking to garner more support in terms of cash and plans to hire 5 to 6 people in the near future. The organization was founded with the goal to double the capital going to female founders in five years and double the representation of female VCs in 10 years.

Google VP joins Gusto as Chief People Officer

Gusto has announced that Danielle Brown, Google’s former VP of employee engagement, will join the company as Chief People Officer. The appointment comes on the heels of Gusto adding more than 800 employees since 2012, with plans to hire hundreds more in the coming years. Brown most recently led employee relations, people operations governance and compliance and diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and programs at Google as vice president, employee engagement.

