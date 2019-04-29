Here are the executive power moves that help explain everything that’s going on in tech, fashion and consumer

caption Snap’s new CFO Kenny Mitchell source Snap

Keeping an eye on major hires and promotions is one of the best ways to understand a company’s strategy.

The Org tracks executive changes at companies big and small.

Here’s a snapshot of the most important executive moves of the week across tech, consumer goods and retail.

Last week, Snap named Kenny Mitchell as Chief Marketing Officer to lead all consumer and product marketing programs for the company.

Snap hires CMO to acquire new users through advertising

Snap has announced that Kenny Mitchell will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer beginning in June. The social media company has struggled to grow its user base in recent years and the hiring of Mitchell is an indication that advertising will play a major role in the growth strategy going forward. Snap currently has 190 million daily active users versus 2.7 billion people using Facebook every day. Mitchell was most recently Vice President of Brand Content & Engagement for McDonald‘s USA, where he guided the company’s strategic brand and consumer marketing agenda in the US.

Facebook names new General Counsel and VP of Global Communications

Facebook has announced that Jennifer Newstead will join the company as General Counsel, overseeing the company’s global legal functions, and John Pinette will join the company as Vice President of Global Communications. Newstead currently serves as the Legal Adviser to the United States Department of State, overseeing work on all domestic and international legal issues affecting the conduct of US foreign policy. Pinette brings over two decades of experience working in communications across global health, finance, innovation and technology – most recently as the VP of Marketing and Communications at Vulcan.

Miguel Patricio appointed CEO of Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has announced that Miguel Patricio has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer as of July. He joins the company after a successful career spanning two decades at Anheuser-Busch InBev where he served as part of the Executive Leadership team in various positions. Patricio most recently served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev where he developed and implemented a strategic playbook for global brands Corona, Budweiser and Stella Artois.

Nicole Miller becomes CEO of Nicole Miller

New York-based fashion brand Nicole Miller announced that founder Nicole Miller will take over as CEO of the company after Bud Konheim, the previous CEO, passed away last week. Miller, who previously served as President and Head Designer, will continue to personally oversee the development and expansion of the NICOLE MILLER brand as well as the design and showing of the Nicole Miller Collection at New York Fashion Week and other venues.

Panera Bread poaches COO from Krispy Kreme

Niren Chaudhary has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread, succeeding Blaine Hurst who is retiring from his current role as CEO in May. Chaudhary joins Panera from Krispy Kreme, where he has been the Chief Operating Officer and President of Krispy Kreme International since 2017. Hurst will remain on the Board of Panera and become Vice Chairman, and will work alongside Chaudhary to ensure a smooth transition.

