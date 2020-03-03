Power outages reported at LAX and Los Angeles polling places amid Super Tuesday voting

source Apple

Crews began responding to power outages in West Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon as voting was underway for the 2020 presidential primary, according to the Los Angeles Deparment of Public Works.

On social media, voters said polling places were without power. Outages were also reported at LAX airport.

The LA public works Twitter account announced that the outage lasted 20 minutes, and that power was restured to “all affected customers.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Multiple news outlets and the Los Angeles Department of Public Works reported power outages around West LA and at LAX airport Tuesday afternoon.

As voting for Super Tuesday is underway in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, polling places appear to have been affected, based on social media accounts from the scene and officials’ descriptions of the areas impacted.

Showed up to the polls to vote and all of the sudden the power goes out #Vote2020 #California — Ameen Tabatabai (@ameenlivesays) March 3, 2020

#BREAKING Power outage at LAX impacting operations in multiple terminals, airport officials say; surrounding area, including Loyola Marymount University, also impacted https://t.co/UOhrvzI44D — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 3, 2020

A power interruption is currently impacting operations at terminals 1, 2 and 3. Tom Bradley and terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 have full power. Crews are responding to effected areas. Thank you for your patience. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 3, 2020

Some terminals in LAX held onto power, while others lost it, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

Near Malibu, Loyola Marymount University – which also has a polling place – was reported to have a power outage, according to multiple news outlets.

Ameen Tabatabai, a tech worker who works in West Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach area, told Insider that he attempted to vote at Cowan Avenue Elementary School, but staff told him that “the power had gone out and you guys are going to have to find a new voting station.”

Tabatabai said that he met a few people who had already been directed from other polling stations and came looking for another one, only to find the Cowan Avenue location experiencing the same problem. Tabatabai tried one more polling location before deciding to return home and fill out his absentee ballot instead, which he planned to drop off at a designated polling station after work.

“It’s taken me a couple hours,” Tabatabai said of his effort to vote, “But as long as I get my vote in, I’m happy.” But he noted that in Los Angeles, where driving from location to location could take time due to traffic, others might have had more difficulty voting than he did.

The cause of the outage remains unclear, as well as the extent of the outages beyond the reported locations.

The LA Department of Public Works announced that power was restored “to all affected customers” after a 20 minute outage Tuesday afternoon in “a portion of West LA.”

Power has been restored to all affected customers following a 20-minute power outage in a portion of West LA. — LADWP (@LADWP) March 3, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.