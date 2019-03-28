The $768.4 million Powerball jackpot has a single winner, who bought the ticket in Wisconsin

caption Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A winning ticket for the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot has been bought in Wisconsin.

Powerball said the ticket matched all six numbers and the Powerball. They were white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and the Powerball was 12.

It’s the third largest win in US history – after the $1.6 billion won in January 2016, and the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won last October.

The winner hasn’t cashed in yet, but when they do they can chose to a one-off $477 million lump sum, or $768.4 million in 30 installments over 29 years.

“It’s going to be a very green spring for our first Powerball jackpot winner(s) of 2019,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman.