Beats just introduced its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, the $250 Powerbeats Pro

Beats on Wednesday unveiled its first new product in two years: the fully wireless Powerbeats Pro.

The new earbuds are an update to Beats’ popular Powerbeats headphones. They have a fresher, more high-end look and feel, no wire to connect them, and the same internals as Apple’s AirPods 2.

Powerbeats Pro will cost $250 and will be available later this spring.

Here’s what they’re like:

Powerbeats Pro come in four colors: ivory, moss, navy, and black.

For those wishing for black AirPods, this might be the next best thing.

Powerbeats Pro have an updated look and feel. Beats says they’re 23% smaller and 17% lighter than regular Powerbeats, and they have a more modern, angled design. The buds are also sweat- and water-resistant.

When I tried them, they felt more premium than the original Powerbeats.

Beats says that it improved the sound of the buds as well — they have been “completely re-engineered from the inside out,” Beats says. I tried them briefly, and they sounded good, but we won’t know for sure until we can fully test them in the wild.

Powerbeats Pro have the same H1 chip as Apple’s new AirPods 2. That means they should have a faster and most stable wireless connection, and you’ll be able to summon Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

While the buds pair seamlessly with iPhones in the same way AirPods do, they also work with Android devices.

The biggest selling point of the Powerbeats Pro is the battery life — Beats says they’ll get nine hours per bud. Five minutes in their charging case will give the buds an additional 1.5 hours of listening time, and 15 minutes of charging will give them 4.5 more hours.

Much like AirPods, the buds come with an ergonomic case that charges the buds while they’re inside. The Powerbeats slip in and out of the case easily, but stay secure with a magnetic fastener.

The case charges using Apple’s lightning cable.

Powerbeats Pro cost $250 and will be available this May both online and in Apple stores.