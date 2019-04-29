Beats is releasing its first pair of truly wireless earbuds soon — here’s when you’ll be able to buy them

caption The Powerbeats Pro. source Beats

The Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones are launching on May 10, with preorders starting on May 3.

Beats unveiled the new headphones earlier this month.

They run on the same H1 chip as Apple’s second-generation AirPods, meaning they share some of the same features.

Beats unveiled its first pair of truly wireless earbuds earlier this month, and now, the headphone maker has announced when they will be available for purchase.

Preorders for the new Powerbeats Pro earbuds will kick off on May 3 before they officially launch on May 10, the company revealed on Monday.

The $250 Powerbeats Pro run on Apple’s H1 chip, just like the newest version of AirPods. That means the new earbuds will offer some of the same benefits as Apple’s AirPods, such as instant pairing with your iPhone when the case is opened and hands-free access to Siri. But unlike the second-generation AirPods, there’s no option to buy the Powerbeats Pro with a wireless charging case.

The PowerBeats Pro are available in multiple colors, including black, ivory, moss, and navy, but only the black version will be available at launch. Other colors are expected to ship this summer.

Among the biggest differences between the new Powerbeats Pro headphones and Apple’s AirPods is in their design. The Powerbeats Pro earbuds feature hooks that wrap around the ear to allow for a secure and snug fit. Apple’s AirPods, comparatively, look similar to the EarPods headphones Apple includes in the iPhone’s box, but without the cable.

The Powerbeats Pro, which are $50 more expensive than Apple’s new $200 wireless charging AirPods, appear to be a more premium option that offer more customization when it comes to comfort, while AirPods are positioned as general-purpose, everyday wireless headphones.