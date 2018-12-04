The most powerful images from the nation’s remembrance of President George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died last Friday at the age of 94.

Bush was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and calm, quiet demeanor.

Over the course of his long, distinguished life, Bush served his country in an array of capacities. He was a war hero, US congressman, diplomat, CIA director, and vice president in the years before he ascended to the highest office in the land.

Here are some of the more striking images as the nation remembers its 41st president.

caption President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. source Al Bello/Getty Images

The nation is remembering him as a lifelong public servant and dedicated family man.

source Wikimedia Commons

Bush’s service dog, Sully, was among the first to mourn her owner’s passing in the days leading up to his funeral.

caption Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush’s casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. source Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via Reuters

A departure ceremony was held in Houston, Texas, as the former president’s casket made its way to Washington, DC, on Monday.

caption The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. source David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Sully was in attendance at the ceremony.

caption Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former U.S. President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, is seen during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. source David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

The late president’s family waited for his casket to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

caption Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. source Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Former President George W. Bush was there with his wife, Laura Bush.

caption Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush wave as they follow the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. source Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The former president was visibly emotional as he escorted his father’s flag-draped casket.

Bush’s casket arrived at the US Capitol on Monday.

caption The casket carrying former president George Herbert Walker Bush is carried up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018. President Bush who died at the age 94, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. source Reuters

A service was held to honor the late president in the US Capitol Rotunda.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late president on Monday.

caption President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. source Shawn Thew/Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were also in attendance. In remarks at the service, Pence described Bush as someone who “never lost his love of adventure and he never failed to answer the call to serve his country.”

caption Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence pay their respects at the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC. source Brendan Smialowski/Reuters

Source: Politico

Members of the Supreme Court were there to honor Bush, including Clarence Thomas, who was nominated for the highest court in the land by the former president in 1991.

caption Members of the Supreme Court pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018. source Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Reuters

Bush will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday.