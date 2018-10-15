Powerful video series at heart of new anti-smoking campaign

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin launching the new campaign at Heartbeat@Bedok on Oct 10. Singapore Press Holdings

On Sunday (Oct 10), the Health Promotion Board (HPB) launched this year’s I Quit 28-Day Countdown programme. The HPB launched a Facebook video series as part of the new campaign, titled ‘I Should Have Said’, which will run till December.

The videos feature ex-smokers who express regrets while sharing the negative impacts of smoking on their health, family and finances.

The Straits Times reported that according to a study conducted by the HPB last year, the top three factors that would motivate smokers to quit were health, family and finances. As such, the new anti-smoking campaign will focus on these three areas.

The I Quit national anti-smoking social movement was first introduced by the HPB in 2011, according to the board’s website. It provides knowledge, tips and support services to help smokers give up the habit.

Earlier this year, the Government announced it aimed to bring the smoking rate to below 10 per cent by 2020. Last year, it was down to 12 per cent, the lowest rate so far.

Apart from the new anti-smoking campaign, the Government will gradually raise the legal age of smoking from 18 to 21 by 2021. On Jan 1 next year, the legal age of smoking will be raised to 19.

However, while more than 20,000 people signed up for last year’s I Quit 28-Day Countdown programme, only 10 per cent stayed away from cigarettes for the entire duration.

According to ST, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin said: “It’s not as high as we’d like, but internationally it compares quite well.”