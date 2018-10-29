Prada Presents The Ambassadors’ Ball 2018 In Benefit of Design Trust

An Evening That Inspired and Impressed with Theme HYPER ENVIRONMENT

Creative Direction by Renowned Architects OMA / Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 29, 2018 – Design Trust, a registered charity, presented its most monumental annual gala to date on Saturday, 27 October 2018, at the Grand Ballroom of Kerry Hotel, the stunning waterfront resort and venue partner. Presented by title sponsor Prada, who has a long-standing relationship with OMA, The Ambassadors’ Ball – HYPER ENVIRONMENT theme, was a visual spectacle conceptualised by OMA’s founding partner-architect Rem Koolhaas and OMA’s managing partner-architect David Gianotten. Net proceeds from the annual fundraiser benefits Design Trust, a platform that supports and stimulates the benefits of design through grants, research fellowship special projects and creative sharing with the audience of Hong Kong, Pearl River Delta and internationally.









A highly anticipated event on the city’s social calendar, the 11th Annual Ambassador’s Ball again brought together the region’s elites, influencers, creative talents, art and design connoisseurs, and captains of industry in what is a true celebration of the vibrancy and exuberance of Hong Kong. Officiated by the honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of HKSAR, other guests of honour included OMA / Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten who flew in especially for the occasion.

An introspective and provocative theme, HYPER ENVIRONMENT, examined the relationship between the city and the countryside. The ballroom is split into two distinct colour zones, and with a combination of nature and technology-like materials, creating a polarised atmosphere. Among those in attendance included Alan Lo, Chairman of Design Trust, and Yenn Wong, Ivan Pun, Daryl Ng, Joyce Tam, Victor Lo, Paulo Pong and Sonia Cheng, Winnie Chiu, Vivienne Tam, Emily Lam-Ho, Hideoshi Nakata, Jennifer Liu, Virginia Yung, Tina Leung, Rosanna Wong, Elly Lam, Harris Chan, Kathy Chow, Chen Ran and more.









(From the left) Joyce Tam (Board Members of Design Trust) , Rem Koolhaas (OMA’s founding partner-architect), Marisa Yiu (Co-founder and Executive Director of Design Trust), David Gianotten (OMA’s managing partner-architect), Alan Lo (Co-founder and Chairman of Design Trust)

“It’s been such an honour working with Prada – a name and brand that resonates with creativity and design excellence, and a pioneer who promotes and preserves art and culture with passion and commitment. It has been so empowering to work closely with OMA’s Mr Rem Koolhaas and Mr. David Gianotten – such visionaries who have brought our gala concept to an entirely new level. I know our guests are reflecting on the constantly evolving status of our city and countryside with a new perspective.” says Marisa Yiu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Design Trust.









(From the left) Rem Koolhaas (OMA’s founding partner-architect), David Gianotten (OMA’s managing partner-architect)

OMA’s founding partner-architect Rem Koolhaas and OMA’s managing partner-architect David Gianotten commented, “We are delighted to be able to provide the creative direction for The Ambassadors’ Ball 2018. OMA has a longstanding interest and engagement with design in Hong Kong and believe that the research-based approach to design — an approach the Design Trust supports — will bring design talent to maturity.”

The evening’s host is James Chau, renowned journalist, news presenter and philanthropist. The highlights included the live and silent auction hosted by Phillip’s Jonathan Crockett, featuring a stunning selection of limited edition art and decorative objects, travel experience and more from names such as Zao Wou-ki, Zaha Hadid, Daido Moriyama, Andre Fu, Joan Miro and lots to include. All proceeds from the auction, followed by a live pledge session, is donated to Design Trust as a contribution to the seed capital for grant disbursement.



