Black voters shouldn’t be ‘pragmatic’ in 2020

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden. source Getty

Black voters are seen as pragmatists, voting for candidates who have the best chance to win.

However, moderate policies have failed black communities for decades.

In 2020, black voters must choose progress over inaction.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Black people are not a monolith, but it’s true that we vote overwhelmingly for Democrats. That’s because we are largely “pragmatic,” which means that we vote for the candidate who is most likely to win, and for the party that is least likely to antagonize equality.

The thought process behind this makes sense, especially in 2020. Black people are being cautious in the wake of President Trump, a man whose rhetoric and policies can be rightfully described as racist.

This unique caution has popped up during the Democratic campaign with pundits assuming that black Americans will vote for a candidate who is politically moderate, some stale centerpiece who can win over Republican voters tired of Trump and supposedly increase the Democrats’ chance to win in the general election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar each have that theoretical quality. Their campaigns signal a return to “normalcy,” but normalcy for black Americans isn’t a good thing.

Normalcy over the past few decades is a widening racial wealth gap. Normalcy is black people being disproportionately arrested, sentenced, and jailed. Normalcy is black Americans being disproportionately denied mortgage loans, and disproportionately uninsured.

The pre-Trump “normalcy” era provides us with the answer to whether any of the myriad issues black people face can be solved with a safe, moderate agenda: “nope.” Centrism has not solved the deep-rooted issue of racial inequality and has made the gains black people have achieved more precarious.

In order to truly change what has become “normal,” we have to consider progressive agendas. Pragmatism at the ballot box will keep us stagnant in the mission to close these inequality gaps. The moderate brand of politics won’t help, and they have a bad track record, too.

The shortcomings of “normalcy”

Inequality is a problem that dates back hundreds of years to the abolition of slavery and the efforts made by white people to limit the growth and prosperity of black people.

Freed slaves were infamously promised “40 acres and a mule” as a form of reparations, but instead, a “moderate” path left newly-free black Americans with nothing. Throughout the following decades, moderate positions held by politicians claiming to be working for equality left black folks disparaged while Tulsa was torched and Jim Crow reigned.

Even in recent years, the middle path has left the gains made by black people vulnerable to attacks. Consider Barack Obama’s presidency. Obama provided black Americans with inspiration, the idea that anything is possible, but his moderate policies worsened inequality gaps.

In the wake of the financial crisis, Obama launched a foreclosure prevention measure called the Home Affordable Mortgage Program (HAMP). Through HAMP, the government paid mortgage servicers to change existing mortgages with the intention of relieving the wallets of homeowners. The problem though, was that servicers were incentivized to foreclose homes because they earned a percentage of the foreclosure sales. HAMP helped way fewer homeowners than it set out to, and as of last year, black homeownership is at 40.6%, the lowest it’s been since 1950.

Instead of going after the banks that were responsible for the financial crisis, this path of moderation allowed for more damage to be done. Former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner eventually testified to the House Oversight Committee that the purpose of HAMP wasn’t necessarily to prevent foreclosures but to help banks handle foreclosures, stretching the foreclosure process out long enough for banks to recover from the financial crisis without having to deal with a ton of foreclosures all at once.

The safe, moderate path does little to help us.

Is it right that student loan borrowers, black borrowers especially, suffer because they had to take gigantic loans to go to college? Is it right that three ultra-billionaires own the same amount of wealth as the bottom half of the country? Is it right that people, disproportionately people of color, can go bankrupt or even die because they can’t afford to pay for their healthcare?

All of these are racial justice issues that require big, sweeping changes to solve, healthcare especially. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare-focused think tank, people of color makeup 43% of the non-elderly U.S. population, but account for over half of the total nonelderly uninsured population, and black people have much higher uninsured rates than white people.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women die during childbirth at nearly four times the rate of white women. High prescription drug prices disproportionately affect low-income citizens, who are disproportionately black and Latino.

Despite these gaps, moderate Democrats are proposing to either support the constantly under-siege Affordable Care Act or try and convince people that halfway measures like the public option are viable. The ACA succeeded in getting millions more Americans insured, but even then there are still over 27 million people uninsured. The public option seems like a nice middle ground, but unless a foundational overhaul like Medicare For All is implemented, insurance companies will continue to prioritize profits, and these problematic gaps will persist.

Now more than ever, black voters must choose progress. Moderate candidates have banked on the black voter for decades, and yet black people have seen little to no benefit from it. It’s time to see normalcy for what it is.

This may feel like a chore thanks to phoned-in grade school curriculums, but let’s briefly consider the civil rights movement. Both Civil Rights Acts, the Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Housing Act, were the direct results of a massive, multi-faceted campaign to raise awareness about racial prejudices in America. Enacting this change required black people to view “normalcy” as a moral issue and push for sweeping, radical changes. This is the exact perspective we need to utilize today.

In the 2020 presidential primary, black voters have a chance to choose action over inaction. There is no way for a moderate agenda to efficiently address the problems ailing black communities across the country. If there’s a candidate who can beat Trump and be an effective advocate for racial justice, we have a moral obligation to choose them.