Pre-order Numbers for Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ Hit Record High

In celebration of the local launch of the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, Samsung organised an exclusive event to delight and thank customers.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2019 – The highly anticipated moment has arrived! Today, consumers who had successfully pre-ordered the Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ got their hands on the much-awaited devices. Samsung received overwhelming response for the pre-orders of the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ with pre-order numbers hitting a new record for the brand.

“Samsung is heartened by the support and love that customers in Singapore have for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. The pre-order numbers for the devices have been the highest so far for our Galaxy Note series over the years,” said Eugene Goh, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “We would like to thank our customers for their unwavering support for Samsung, and we hope that the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ will empower users to unleash their creativity and bring their passions to life.”

The Galaxy Note10+ was a crowd favourite with majority of customers who pre-ordered selecting the larger-sized variant. Of those that pre-ordered the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, the Aura Glow with an iridescent mirror effect was the colour of choice for majority of these consumers.

The latest additions to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series were unveiled at the Unpacked event held in New York earlier this month. Since then, t he Galaxy Note10+ was awarded the highest-ever “Excellent A+” grade by DisplayMate Technologies. Based on its comprehensive evaluation, the world’s leading evaluator of screens has concluded that the Galaxy Note10+ establishes a bold new standard for mobile displays and is said to possess the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that DisplayMate has ever lab tested [1] .

In celebration of the launch of the revolutionary Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, Samsung organised an exclusive event at Galaxy Studio @ Plaza Singapura to delight and reward customers for their support over the past decade of Samsung Galaxy. All 600 customers were treated to more than $200,000 worth of goodie bags and prizes [2] , starting from the JBL Flip 4 (worth $179) and the top prize of the 55″ QLED Q60 4K Smart TV (worth $2,999). Other prizes include Galaxy Tab S4 LTE 256GB (worth $1,298), 27″ Space Monitor (worth $728), Galaxy Watch LTE (worth $548), $300 shopping vouchers and more.

At the event, Samsung also organised a series of activities for consumers. Audience members had a chance to get up close and personal with Mediacorp artistes Desmond Tan and Sheila Sim, Mediacorp 987 DJs Gerald Koh and Kimberly Wang, and Mediacorp YES 933 DJs Gao Mei Gui and Lin Peifen, as well as selected Star Search 2019 finalists through stage games and quizzes.

Local Pricing, Availability and Promotions

Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ will be available in Singapore from 24 August 2019, at local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub), Samsung Experience Stores, major consumer electronics & IT stores, authorised mobile retailers, Lazada Singapore, Shopee Singapore and KrisShop. The respective recommended retail prices for the devices are as follows:

Model Built- in Memory [3] RRP (S$) Galaxy Note10 256GB $1,398 Galaxy Note10+ 256GB $1,598 Galaxy Note10+ 512GB $1,898

The Galaxy Note10 will be available in Aura Glow and Aura Black while the Galaxy Note10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura White.





The following Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ accessories will also be available to complement the devices:





Accessory Colour Variant [1] for Galaxy Note10 Colour Variant4 for Galaxy Note10+ RRP (S$) Adaptive Fast Charging Adapter (45W) – Black, White $78 Clear View Cover Black, Pink, Red, Silver, White Black, Blue, Silver, White $78 LED View Cover Black, Pink, Red, Silver Black, Blue, Silver $88 Leather Cover Brown, Black, Blue, Red $78 LED Back Cover Black, White $88 Protective Cover Black, Silver $68 Wireless Charger Stand (20W) Black, White $118

From 24 August 2019, customers who purchase the Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ will be entitled to receive a complimentary pair of JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash Earphones in Black (worth $249) [5] from participating launch channels.





Galaxy Tab S6

The Galaxy Tab S6 will be available from 24 August 2019 at local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub), Samsung Experience Stores, major consumer electronics & IT stores, authorised mobile retailers and Lazada Singapore. The Galaxy Tab S6 will be available in Mountain Gray and Rose Blush, and retail at the following prices:





Model Internal Storage3 RRP Galaxy Tab S6 (10.5″) Wi-Fi® 128GB $998 Galaxy Tab S6 (10.5″) 128GB $1,098 Galaxy Tab S6 (10.5″) 256GB $1,298

*In-box items : S Pen , Adaptive Fast Charging Adapter , Data Link Cable , Pen Nibs, Quick Start Guide, Tweezer, Ejection Pin, USB Type-C Earphones

Consumers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S6 from 24 August 2019 will be entitled to receive a complimentary pair of AKG Y500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Black (worth $268)5.

The following Galaxy Tab S6 accessories will also be available [6] to complement the Galaxy Tab S6 :





Accessory Colour Variant4 RRP Galaxy Tab S6 Bookcover Keyboard Supports Touchpad & DeX shortcut key

Embedded S Pen holder

Detachable Keyboard Gray $268 Galaxy Tab S6 Bookcover Dual-angle configuration: Viewing mode and Touch Mode

Embedded S Pen holder

Auto screen on/off Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush $108 Galaxy Tab S6 S Pen Wacom EMR writing solution

4,096 pen pressure levels with a 0.7 mm tip

Built-in Bluetooth® for remote control

Gesture recognition Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush $138 Galaxy Tab S6 POGO Charging Dock Activates Daily Board mode

Easily connects with the POGO pin Gray $88

Samsung Trade Up: Easy Trade-in with Great Value

The Samsung Trade Up Programme [7] makes it easier for consumers to own the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ and Galaxy Tab S6.





Exclusively with the launch of the new Galaxy Note10, Note10+ and Galaxy Tab S6, customers who purchase any of these devices (with or without contract) and trade-in their old eligible device [8] from 23 August 2019 to 30 September 2019, can receive an additional $100 trade-in value [9] on top of the regular trade-in amount.





Customers who purchase the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ or Galaxy Tab S6 at any Samsung Experience Stores (with the exception of Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3), can trade-in their old eligible device9 at the point of purchase. Their old eligible device will be assessed on-site, and the trade-in value10 of their old device will be offset from the purchase price of the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ or Galaxy Tab S6.

Alternatively, customers who decide to trade-in their old eligible device9 after they have already purchased the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ or Galaxy Tab S6 can still do so. They simply need to bring their new eligible Samsung device for retrieval of the IMEI or serial number as well as show their proof of purchase and they will be able to participate in the trade-up programme. Their old eligible device9 will be assessed on-site, and customers can choose to receive the trade-in value9 of the eligible trade-in device via:

Local Bank Transfer (14 working days); or

PayNow (5 working days).





Consumers can visit www.samsung.com/sg/tradeup to learn more about the Samsung Trade Up Programme.





Pre-order Collection Photos and Customer Quotes

High-res photo highlights from the pre-order collection at Galaxy Studio @ Plaza Singapura can be downloaded here: https://edelmanftp.box.com/s/9ufz1v2evg3x8o1dgfyp10fqaoexhkt6

Please find quotes below from a few of the first customers in line at Plaza Singapura:

“I’ve been a Note user since the Galaxy Note5 and I’ve really enjoyed all the upgraded features with every new Note device. I’m excited for the Galaxy Note10+ as no other phone comes close, in my opinion. I look forward to trying the new device soon.” — Adriaan Wibawa (first in line at the pre-order collection queue)

“As a first-time Note user, I was most excited to try the S Pen! I’ve been a regular user of Samsung products and couldn’t wait to get my hands on the new device. I’m hoping to win something good from the lucky draw today as well.” — Karen Kristine Kok

“As a Note user since the Galaxy Note4, I’ve seen how the series progressed and I really enjoyed the camera features on the phone. I came down today because I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the new Galaxy Note10+ to try its new and upgraded functions.” — Amanda Chiang

Please also find quotes below from the 3 winners of the lucky draw grand prize i.e., the 55″ QLED Q60 4K Smart TV :

“Today is my lucky day as I won the 55″ QLED Smart TV from the pre-order collection lucky draw. I’ve always loved Samsung products as they are user-friendly and have good features. Thanks Samsung!” — Saharuddin Bin Ithnin

“I really didn’t expect to win the 55″ QLED Smart TV today and it was a pleasant surprise! A great addition to the Galaxy Note10 as I love the features of the phone, in particular in the S Pen as it allows me to be more productive at work.” — Clarice Ng

“I’m so happy to win the grand prize 55″ QLED Smart TV at today’s lucky draw! I love the Galaxy Note series’ camera and the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ has a very unique design.” — Sherwynn Lim

For more information on the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ and Galaxy Tab S6, please refer to the attached media releases and addendum.

