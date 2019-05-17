Preakness Stakes 2019: Everything you need to know about the 13 horses racing in the second leg of the Triple Crown

caption The 2018 Preakness Stakes was a muddy, foggy affair. source Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images

This Saturday, 13 horses will run in the Preakness Stakes, the second race of the Triple Crown.

Post positions and the morning line were set on Wednesday, finalizing the field for the “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.”

After the controversial finish to the Kentucky Derby, the field is wide open, with some familiar faces expected to contend, and a few other horses that skipped the Derby competing as well.

Country House, who won the Kentucky Derby after a highly-debated review, will not run in the Preakness, meaning there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

The Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing continues this Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with the running of the Preakness Stakes.

The “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” will feature 13 horses, with the winner taking home the second of the three biggest prizes in horse racing.

This year’s Preakness won’t hold the tension that previous runnings had, as we already know that the Triple Crown will not be won this year. Kentucky Derby winner Country House is skipping the race, and Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs first but was later disqualified, will be skipping the race as well.

Still, Saturday should be a great day of racing, with the wide-open field making for a compelling race that could see yet another long shot come through and win.

Take a look below as we go gate-by-gate with everything you need to know about the 13 horses entering the starting gate at Pimlico on Saturday.

1. War of Will (4/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Mark Casse/Tyler Gaffalione

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 7th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: War of Will had the unfortunate luck of drawing the first post at both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. That said, this race should be a bit easier to fight out of the rail from than Churchill Downs, as the field is significantly less crowded.

2. Bourbon War (12/1)

everTrainer/Jockey: Mark Hennig/Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 4th at Florida Derby

One thing to know: Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rode Bob Baffert’s Improbable at the Kentucky Derby, but switched over to Bourbon War ahead of the Preakness. Bourbon War’s fourth-place finish at the Florida Derby wasn’t ideal, but it came behind three horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby, only one of which will be present at Pimlico.

3. Warrior’s Charge (12/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Brad Cox/Javier Castellano

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Oaklawn Park

One thing to know: Warrior’s Charge has won his past two races and never finished lower than third in four career starts. This will be the most challenging field he’s ever faced, and while it’d be a shock if he won, he’s an interesting play to round out trifectas and superfectas.

4. Improbable (5/2)

Trainer/Jockey: Bob Baffert/Mike Smith

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 4th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Bob Baffert and Mike Smith won the Triple Crown together with Justify in 2018. Smith was set to ride favorite Omaha Beach at the Kentucky Derby this year, but his horse was forced to scratch in the days leading up to the race, leaving the jockey without a mount for the biggest race of the year. On Saturday, Smith will be back in the saddle.

5. Owendale (10/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Brad Cox/Florent Geroux

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Lexington

One thing to know: Owendale didn’t qualify for the Kentucky Derby but has looked his best in his past two races. A confident ride from Florent Geroux could put him in contention on Saturday.

6. Market King (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey: D. Wayne Lukas/Jon Court

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 10th at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Market King was forced to scratch from the Pat Day Mile due to injury, but is said to be ready to go ahead of the Preakness. Still, there’s a reason he’s a long shot on Saturday, as this distance might not be ideal for the race he likes to run.

7. Alwaysmining (8/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Kelly Rubley/Daniel Centeno

Career wins: 6

Recent result: 1st at Federico Tesio

One thing to know: Alwaysmining is one of the fascinating wild cards racing at Pimlico on Saturday. He’s run 10 races in his career, and is undefeated in his past six, making him the winningest horse in the field by a mile. The Preakness presents a tougher challenge than his previous races, but if you like backing a horse that’s proven himself a winner, Alwaysmining offers some excellent odds.

8. Signalman (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Kenneth McPeek/Brian Hernandez Jr.

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 3rd at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Signalman has finished outside the top three just once through seven career races, and has kept pace with some of the strongest horses of this year’s crop. At 30/1, he could be a worthy addition to trifectas on Saturday.

9. Bodexpress (20/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Gustavo Delgado/John Velazquez

Career wins: 0

Recent result: 13th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Bodexpress still has yet to break his maiden and after a disappointing finish at the Kentucky Derby, doesn’t seem likely to find his first win at Pimlico.

10. Everfast (50/1)

source xbtv

Trainer/Jockey: Dale Romans/Joel Rosario

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 5th at Pat Day Mile

One thing to know: The biggest long shot in the field, Everfast likely won’t draw a ton of interest on Saturday. That said, after Country House came through for bettors with long odds at the Kentucky Derby, there may be some sense in backing the underdog.

11. Laughing Fox (20/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Steven Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Oaklawn Invitational

One thing to know: Laughing Fox came in fourth at the Arkansas Derby behind Omaha Beach, Improbable, and Country House. With two of those three horses skipping the Preakness, Laughing Fox could find himself a contender come Saturday.

12. Anothertwistafate (6/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Blaine Wright/Jose Ortiz

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 2nd at Lexington

One thing to know: Anothertwistafate has been the buzziest newcomer to the Preakness field, drawing a ton of interest despite skipping the Kentucky Derby. With Jose Ortiz on the mount, Anothertwistafate will be racing to win this weekend.

13. Win Win Win (15/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Michael Trombetta/Julian Pimentel

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 9th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Win Win Win had a tough ride through the packed field at Churchill Downs. If he can find a clean ride and close as he did at the Tampa Bay Derby, he could be a factor coming into the stretch, but he’s far from the strongest horse running.

