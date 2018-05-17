Preakness Stakes 2018: Everything you need to know about the 8 horses running in the second leg of the Triple Crown

caption There are eight horses set to run in the Preakness Stakes this Saturday as Justify looks to win the second leg of the Triple Crown — here’s everything you need to know about every horse in the field. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The race for the Triple Crown is officially on.

After a dominant performance in the Kentucky Derby, Justify is back racing this weekend in the 2018 Preakness Stakes, looking to move one step closer to Triple Crown glory. Facing off against him will be seven horses of strong pedigree – some having raced in the Derby with Justify, others on fresh legs looking to offer a new challenge.

Post positions and opening lines were set on Wednesday, leaving horse racing enthusiasts to start scanning the field for their picks to win at Pimlico.

Justify is the heavy favorite heading into the race, but second place Derby finisher Good Magic might be able to take advantage of the shorter track, and the fresh legs of new contenders Quip and Diamond King could also prove decisive in the muddy conditions expected on Saturday.

Whether you’re taking the favorite at 1/2 or looking for a viable longshot to spoil Justify’s Triple Crown run, there’s plenty to know about each horse in the field. Take a look below as we go post by post to give you the rundown on every horse racing this weekend at the Preakness Stakes.

1. Quip (12/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Rodolphe Brisset/Florent Geroux

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 2nd at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Trainer Rodolphe Brisset cared for Justify as a two-year-old before shipping him off to Bob Baffert and eventual Kentucky Derby glory. Could Quip help him play Triple Crown spoiler on his former horse?

2. Lone Sailor (15/1)

Trainer/Jockey:Thomas M. Amoss/Irad Ortiz

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 8th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Lone Sailor finishing eighth in the Kentucky Derby wasn’t an ideal result, but in a field of 20 horses it’s still an admirable effort. Amoss and his team are hoping a change of jockey can get them on the podium.

3. Sporting Chance (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey:D. Wayne Lukas/Luis Contreras

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 4th at Pat Day Mile

One thing to know: Sporting Chance will be used to the mud on Saturday, having raced in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs just before the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. He ran well but fell short as longshot Funny Duck ran away with the race.

4. Diamond King (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey:John C. Servis/Javier Castellano

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Federico Tesio

One thing to know: Diamond King is a horse that could cause trouble should the horses that raced in the Derby feel a big of fatigue. He’s won four of the six races he’s run in his career, and will bring fresh legs into the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

5. Good Magic (3/1)

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey:Chad C. Brown/Jose L. Ortiz

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 2nd at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Good Magic kept pace with Justify through the entirety of the Kentucky Derby, but didn’t have enough to catch him in the final stretch. In the shortest race of the Triple Crown, expect jockey Jose L. Ortiz to push Good Magic a bit earlier so they don’t run out of track on the chase.

6. Tenfold (20/1)

Trainer/Jockey:Steve M. Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 5th at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Son of former Preakness winner Curlin and with fresh legs heading into this year’s race at Pimlico, there’s plenty of reasons to think Tenfold has a shot on Saturday. But in the one race he’s run against this caliber of competition, he finished a disappointing fifth.

7. Justify (1/2)

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey:Bob Baffert/Mike E. Smith

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Justify is the heavy favorite heading into Saturday, and the trends justify (sorry) his short odds on the race – Bob Baffert had trained four horses to Kentucky Derby wins before 2018, and each one went on to win at the Preakness.

8. Bravazo (20/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey:D. Wayne Lukas/Luis Saez

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 6th at Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Bravazo has finished in sixth and eighth in his past two races – not exactly the form you like to see from a horse you’re picking to contend in a Triple Crown race.

More Preakness Stakes 2018: