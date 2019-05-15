Preakness Stakes 2019: Post positions, odds, start time, where to watch

The Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing continues this Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with the running of the Preakness Stakes.

The “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” will feature 13 horses, with the winner taking home the second of the three biggest prizes in horse racing.

The race will be broadcast on NBC with post time for the race set at 6:48 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune into pre-race coverage on NBCSN beginning at 2:30 p.m. The main broadcast begins at 5 p.m. on NBC and can also be streamed live through the NBC Sports app.

This year’s Preakness won’t hold the tension that previous runnings had, as we already know that the Triple Crown will not be won this year. Kentucky Derby winner Country House is skipping the race, and Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs first but was later disqualified, will be skipping the race as well.

The Preakness should still be a thrilling race, with contenders including Improbable and War of Will looking to improve on disappointing runs at the Derby.

On Wednesday, post positions for the race were drawn. Last year, Justify won the Preakness out of post seven.

Below you’ll find the post position and morning line odds for every horse in the 2019 Preakness Stakes.

War of Will (4/1) Bourbon War (12/1) Warrior’s Charge (12/1) Improbable (5/2) Owendale (10/1) Market King (30/1) Alwaysmining (8/1) Signalman (30/1) Bodexpress (20/1) Everfast (50/1) Laughing Fox (20/1) Anothertwistafate (6/1) Win Win Win (15/1)

