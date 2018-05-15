Preakness Stakes 2018: Start time, odds, and where to watch

caption Justify will look to build on his victory at the Kentucky Derby with another winning run at the 2018 Preakness Stakes, hopefully putting him just one win away from the Triple Crown. source Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

The race for the Triple Crown returns this weekend with the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes.

Justify will enter the race as the betting favorite, looking to remain undefeated and win the second leg of the Triple Crown after his dominant performance at the Kentucky Derby.

The race is set to start just after 6 p.m. on NBC.

The race for the Triple Crown is back on this weekend as the fastest horses in the world make their way to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland for the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes.

After another dominant performance at the Kentucky Derby, Justify will enter the race as the odds-on favorite, hoping for another victory on his way to a potential Triple Crown. He’ll be joined by fellow Derby horses such as Good Magic and Lone Sailor, but will also be facing off against a few fresh horses that decided to skip the Derby in favor of preparing for the Preakness Stakes, including Diamond King and Quip.

We’ll have a clearer idea of the odds and each horses chances one post positions are drawn on Wednesday, but for now, you can get a sense of the race schedule for the weekend and where Las Vegas currently has the odds on each horse.

The race is set for Saturday, May 19, and will be shown live on NBC. You can follow Preakness Prep and some of the days earlier races on NBC Sports starting at 2:30 p.m., with coverage switching over to NBC at 5 p.m.

Post time for the big race is set for 6:20 p.m., but chances are you’ll want to tune in a bit earlier to be sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Eight horses are currently expected to run in the 2018 Preakness Stakes. They’re odds, per The Action Network, are listed below.