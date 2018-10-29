Preeminent Korean Actress Son Ye-jin Of MS Team, Wholly Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company Spackman Media Group, Wins Best Actress Award And Popularity Award At The Seoul Awards

Son Ye-jin of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group, awarded the Best Actress Award and Popularity Award at the second annual The Seoul Awards held on 27 October 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 October 2018 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded by financier Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Korea’s leading actress Son Ye-jin of MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., a wholly‐owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited, was awarded the Best Actress Award and Popularity Award at the second annual The Seoul Awards held on 27 October 2018.

Son Ye-jin’s performance in film BE WITH YOU, which debuted #1 and broke the all-time first week box office historical record for romance film in Korea, clinched her the Best Actress Award. Hosted by media outlet Sports Seoul, The Seoul Awards recognizes and honours outstanding achievements in film and television. Winners were evaluated and chosen by scoring 70% by expert judges and 30% by a group of 60 citizens who underwent an extensive interview process.

Notably, Son Ye-jin received the Prime Minister’s Commendations at the 2018 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards on 24 October 2018. The annual ceremony presents awards from the Korean government to artists who have contributed to the development of Korean popular culture.

Previously last month, Son Ye-jin won the Best Actress for Hallyu Dramas at the 2018 Seoul International Drama Awards, underscoring her international status as an iconic Korean actress. The 2018 Seoul International Drama Awards considered a total of 268 productions from 56 countries which is the largest number of submissions in the history of the award show.

Earlier this year, Son Ye-jin was voted as the Top Female Star in the first half of 2018 in an online survey conducted by online research company, PMI, which surveyed 5,000 men and women between the age of 20 to 50 years old. In March 2018, Son Ye-jin was ranked #1 as the top movie actor brand in Korea’s brand power survey published by the Korean Business Research Institute.

Son Ye-jin’s crime thriller film NEGOTIATION co-starring Hyun Bin, was released in Korea on 19 September 2018 and in Singapore on 4 October 2018.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded by investment veteran, Mr. Charles Spackman, is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. In order to diversify our revenue streams, in the second half of 2018, we will to expand our business portfolio to include the production of Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also make investments into entertainment companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

SEGL’s Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 8 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or ancillary distributor for a total of 76 films (53 Korean and 23 foreign) including THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS fame, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. Novus Mediacorp is currently in the process of seeking a listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd..

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., UAA & Co Inc., Fiftyone K Inc., SBD Entertainment Inc., and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows, and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The Group owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including the upcoming Korean film GIRL COPS (2018) featuring rising star Wi Ha-jun of SMGL and THE GREATEST DIVORCE (2018) starring Bae Doona of SMGL. In 2018, Frame Pictures has also won contracts to supply equipment to THE BEAUTY INSIDE (2018), HUNDRED MILLION STARS FROM THE SKY (2018), LOVELY HORRIBLY (2018), THE GUEST (2018), historical Korean movie MALMOI, SUITS (2018) featuring Park Hyung-sik of SMGL, MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018) starring Lee Kwang-soo of RUNNING MAN, MY MISTER (2018) and Netflix’s first Korean original production LOVE ALARM (2018). Frame Pictures and Novus Mediacorp are currently seeking to list on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which owns a strong lineup of 10 film projects including the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment.

On 7 May 2018, the Company announced that it would spin-off Novus Mediacorp and Frame Pictures into a combined entity to seek listing on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited to exploit the growing post-theatrical and camera equipment leasing markets.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/