Preetipls and Subhas Nair issue apology for their controversial rap video – and people are calling it ‘clever’ and ‘epic’

After causing an uproar with a controversial rap music video, online personality Pretti Nair – also known as Preetipls – has issued a public apology together with her brother Subhas, who also made an appearance in the video.

And while the apology, posted on Facebook on Friday (August 2), is being praised by the siblings’ followers, it isn’t because of the sincere tone and heartfelt words used.

Rather, netizens have noticed that the two-paragraph statement bears a striking resemblance to the statements issued by the agencies involved in the earlier “brownface” Nets E-pay advertisement on Monday.

Friday’s apology signed off by Pretti and Subhas read: “The message behind this music video is that opportunities must be for everyone.”

It added: “For that reason, K. Muthusamy, well-known for his ability to address privilege, power and censorship in a single production in a light-hearted way, was selected as the face of this music video.”

This was similar to the apology jointly issued by creative agency Havas and Mediacorp’s celebrity wing, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which stated that the message behind the Nets campaign was that “e-payment is for everyone”.

The Straits Times also quoted both agencies as saying on Monday that Chew was selected as the face of the campaign “for his ability to portray multiple characters in a single production in a light-hearted way”.

Pretti and Subhas also apologised for “any hurt that was unintentionally caused” and said: “Behind this music video is an initiative to provide greater consciousness to consumers, corporations, and the many faces of Singapore.”

This, too, is similar to the earlier statement by Havas and TCA which said: “Behind the ad is an initiative to provide greater convenience to consumers, merchants and small food businesses.”

The E-pay ad featured local comedian Dennis Chew portraying characters such as a woman in a tudung and a man with darker skin, wearing a nametag that read “K. Muthusamy”.

Earlier this week, Pretti and Subhas released their now-removed rap video in response to the ad, but drew criticism from the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K. Shanmugam, who said the video “crosses the line”, The Straits Times reported.

Local news channel CNA even announced it would be removing all segments featuring Subhas in an upcoming music documentary as a result.

The siblings’ latest statement has drawn praise from supporters, who have called it“clever” and “epic”.

“It’s a pity that you have to apologise. You really shouldn’t have to. This is a clever apology,” Facebook user Karlygash Adilet wrote.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Benjamin Lee said: “I’m Chinese but not offended by your music video. This apology is the best comeback!”

In less than three hours, the apology has already been liked more than 4,000 times on Instagram and over 1,200 times on Facebook.

