Pregnant Ashley Graham used baby powder to slip into her latex Jessica Rabbit costume for Halloween

caption Ashley Graham wore another latex dress at New York Fashion Week in September. source Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Inc.

Ashley Graham sported a fiery red latex gown and long purple latex gloves to portray Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.

The pregnant model told her followers that she used baby powder to help slip into the skintight dress. She paired the look with comfortable red sneakers.

Graham posed alongside her husband Justin Ervin, who dressed as American wrestler Randy Savage for the holiday.

Halloween is still three days away, but Ashley Graham may be the celebrity to beat when it comes to incredible costumes.

The pregnant model slipped into latex for her look, completely transforming into Jessica Rabbit.

Graham, 31, sported a red latex gown and purple latex gloves by Vex Clothing.

A spokesman from Vex Clothing told Insider that the gown was custom-made for Graham.

Graham, who announced her pregnancy in August but has not revealed her due date, told her Instagram followers that she used baby powder to slip into the gown.

While Graham was happy to sport the skintight dress, she did opt for some comfort. The model swapped her usual stilettos for red sneakers that matched her dress.

She completed the look with a fiery red wig styled by Justine Marjan, along with bright-red lips, purple eyeshadow, and perfect winged eyeliner by makeup artist Ash K. Holm.

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” Graham cooed in one of her Instagram videos, uttering Jessica Rabbit’s famous line from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Graham posed with husband Justin Ervin for some photos, captioning her Instagram post: “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.”

Ervin paid tribute to the American wrestler Randy Savage with his costume, sporting a tie-dye blue and white shirt, gray leggings, and a matching tie-dye scarf that he wrapped around his head. The film director also slung a World Wrestling Foundation replica belt around one of his shoulders.

Graham first revealed in August that she and Ervin were expecting, posting her pregnancy announcement on the nine-year anniversary of their wedding day.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Just a month later, Graham wowed fans by slipping into a red latex dress at New York Fashion Week.

When it comes to maternity wear, nothing is off limits for this supermodel.