A pregnant woman said she was accused of shoplifting at Staples by a store manager who reportedly suspected her of hiding stolen goods under her shirt

She added: “To avoid him asking me again, I actually lifted my shirt just a little bit, just to expose my belly, so he could see that I’m just a regular pregnant person buying school supplies.”

Bates said she is 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and girl. She told Fox 46 that neither the manager nor store officer apologized.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Staples apologized and said that Bates was refunded at the time:

“Yesterday at our Pineville location, while a customer was shopping, a manager mistakenly thought they were possibly shoplifting and asked a police officer that happened to be in the store to talk with the customer.

After a quick conversation, the issue was resolved, the manager apologized to the customer and refunded their transaction due to the inconvenience. At Staples, we want all customers to feel welcome in our store, and work with our store associates to try and foster an inclusive culture. As an organization, we would like to apologize to the customer if that was not the case in this instance.”