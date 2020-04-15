A pregnant woman was arrested for hijacking a news van to flee police while a reporter was still inside

A news reporter for CBS 46 in Atlanta was kidnapped when a pregnant woman hijacked a news truck, police said.

The 38-year-old suspect crashed the van a mile down the road, police said.

Neither the suspect or the reporter – who is also pregnant – suffered serious injuries.

A news reporter for CBS46 in Atlanta was sitting in the back of her running news van on Tuesday when a pregnant woman jumped inside and began driving to flee the scene of a crash, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Reporter Iyani Hughes, who is also pregnant, initially tried to get out of the van, but instead stayed sat in her seat and waited it out.

“The reporter inside the vehicle tried to make the woman stop and pull over,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told the AJC. “The suspect wouldn’t do that, so she did the smart thing. She got into her seat and put her seat belt on.”

The woman accused of stealing the van, 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford, crashed it about a mile down the road, police told the paper. The AJC reported that Hughes was uninjured, but Lunsford was taken to a hospital where she was treated for an arm injury.

The bizarre incident kicked off just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a Toyota Highlander crashed into gates in an Atlanta neighborhood while the news crew was setting up nearby. Lunsford, who was driving the Toyota that crashed, jumped into the van to escape the police officers who had arrived on the scene, according to police.

“While the police officers got out to check on the wrecked vehicle, the driver of that vehicle got out of the vehicle – unbeknownst to the officers – walked over to the van that belonged to the news station, got in it and drove away,” Avery told the AJC.

It’s unclear if Lunsford’s arm was injured in either of the Tuesday morning crashes or during an earlier incident. She is currently being held on a kidnapping charge, the AJC reported.

