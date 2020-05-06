A key figure in English soccer has put forward a major change to the rules of the game when the Premier League returns

caption Everton’s Richarlison lies on the pitch injured Everton v Manchester United source Getty Images

Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), has suggested reducing the length of matches upon the return of the English Premier League.

Taylor says making halves less than 45 minutes could help reduce player fatigue if the season has to be completed in a short period over the summer.

“The possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way, talks of neutral stadiums,” Taylor told the BBC. “It remains in process and we shall just have to wait and see.”

Taylor, 75, has been head of the PFA since 1981, however there have been numerous calls for his resignation in recent years, according to Sports Mail.

The Premier League itself appeared to shutdown Taylor’s idea, saying playing shortened games is “not on the table,” the BBC said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), has suggested reducing the length of matches upon the return of the English Premier League in order to combat player fatigue.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, however is currently exploring options to resume play by mid-June.

Any plans to complete the season would mean club’s completing the remainder of their games in a condensed period over the summer.

Taylor told the BBC: “We don’t know the future but we do know what propositions have been put what ideas have been put – the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way, talks of neutral stadiums.

“Ideally, you want to keep the integrity of the competition, and of course, that was about playing home and away and having the same squad of players as before it was suspended.

caption PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor. source Getty/Simon Stacpoole/Offside

“The very fact that you are in professional sport, you need to be very resilient. You need to be able to bounce back because you’ll get more setbacks than you will good times, and I would like to think that’s how my members are.

“So it remains in process and we shall just have to wait and see, and look at it on a day by day basis and see if it’s achievable. But if we don’t try, then it’s never going to be achievable.

“There’s lots of points to be made, but above all, can the seasons be completed and can they be completed safely?”

According to the BBC, the Premier League has said the idea is “not on the table.”

Ricky Parry, the chairman of the Football League – which operates the three leagues below the Premier League – however said it would be wrong to rule out “any creative ideas.”

The PFA is the trade union for professional soccer players in England and Wales, and aims to “protect, improve and negotiate the conditions, rights and status of all professional players by collective bargaining agreements.”

Taylor, 75, has been head of the organization since 1981, however there have been numerous calls for his resignation in recent years, according to Sports Mail.

Read more:

The Premier League is desperate to restart as soon as possible. Now, some of the league’s biggest players are at war with bosses over whether that’s a good idea.

Professional sports may not be safe until after 2020, Fauci says as he warns of a potentially ‘bad’ fall and winter

Insider’s XI of the greatest soccer players who never lived up to their potential

Coronavirus has put the sports world on lockdown – here’s when the top leagues and events are expecting to return