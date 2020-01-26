PRESENTING: The 13 consulting firms where you can earn more than $200,000 with an MBA

caption Read Business Insider’s ranking of the highest-paying consulting firms in 2020. source Pixelfit/Getty Images

A consulting salary is a totally different ballgame.

The latest salaries report by Management Consulted, a careers-development company with a consulting-field focus, noted that MBA graduates can now make a base salary of $165,000 – and that’s not including the signing bonuses, performance bonuses, and tuition reimbursements.

Business Insider compiled a ranking of the 13 highest-paying firms for MBA grads based off their total pay. This salary roundup highlights the growing trend of top-tier firms willing to pay big bucks for the best talent.

Whether you’re interested to learn more about the hiring process at McKinsey or you’re curious about what it’s like to start out as a consultant, our exclusive BI Prime stories are based off conversations with headhunters and senior recruiters in the field.

Subscribe now and read our feature: