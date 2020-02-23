PRESENTING: The best advice on leadership from Jocko Willink, the retired Navy SEAL commander of one of America’s most decorated special ops teams

caption Retired Navy SEAL commander Jocko Willink. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Jocko Willink is a former Navy SEAL commander turned best-selling author, podcast host, and leadership consultant. His latest book is “Leadership Strategy and Tactics.”

Willink’s leadership style is based on the subordination of ego and taking ownership of everything that happens under your watch.

He advocates building personal discipline through the implementation of closely held routines.

Business Insider regularly collects the best leadership advice you can use. Read all of our coverage by joining BI Prime.

Since retiring from the US Navy SEALs in 2010, Jocko Willink has become a hugely popular public figure.

He and his fellow SEAL commander Leif Babin have built a leadership consulting firm, Echelon Front, that has worked with more than 750 businesses and organizations. He also has one of the top leadership podcasts, and he’s a repeat best-selling author.

On first glance, you may take Willink’s gruff exterior and penchant for posting bleak black-and-white photos online to mean that his leadership style is about intimidating your team into submission – that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Instead, his leadership principles are based upon humility and open communication with your reports. We’ve interviewed Willink many times over the past few years, and his anecdotes from both the battlefield and office conference rooms consistently yield clear, actionable insights. We’ve collected some of our favorites here, which together make a handy leadership guide.

When your reports aren’t meeting their goals: How to have difficult conversations for getting underperforming teams back on track

When your ego is bumping into others: How to identify and deal with toxic egos to be a great leader

Why you’re thinking about meetings all wrong: A former Navy SEAL commander says most meetings should be avoided – but if you need to have one, here’s how to structure it for success

How to take charge of a new leadership role: A former Navy SEAL commander has a checklist every new leader should review daily. Here’s his best advice for avoiding ‘imposter syndrome’ and earning respect.

How to build good habits for yourself: A former Navy SEAL commander says you can transform your life with 5 simple choices in the next 24 hours

How to be proactive without being overbearing: Former Navy SEAL commanders who have worked with more than 400 businesses teach leaders to be aggressive – but not in the way most people think

What most people fundamentally misunderstand about leadership: A retired Navy SEAL commander says most people misunderstand the connection between discipline and leadership

Why integrity matters: A retired Navy SEAL commander says he learned one of his biggest leadership lessons through a mutiny