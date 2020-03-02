PRESENTING: The best apps, books, habits, and podcasts entrepreneurs can use to make their business more organized and profitable

- source
- Courtesy photos
- We asked the finalists for Amazon’s best small business owners award to recommend the best apps, books, habits, and podcasts available to help you run your business.
- Their book recommendations include classics like Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” and Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People“, as well as Paul Jarvis’ 2019 best-seller “Company of One: Why staying Small Is the Next Big Thing for Business.”
- For apps and services, they recommend platforms like Amazon and Shopify for e-commerce sales, and Mailchimp and QuickBooks for managing people and money.
- They’re also avid listeners of a wide range of podcasts, and each day they do things like make lists, keep to a set routine, and get out of the office – which are all strategies busy entrepreneurs can use right now.
There are countless apps, books, habits, and podcasts available that promise to help you run your business.
To cut through the clutter, we asked the finalists of Amazon’s best small business owners award to recommend the ones they rely on every day.
Here’s what the owners of Ayoba-Yo, Damhorst Toys, Nutpods, Nerdbugs, Soul Insole, Bedtime Bulb, Habit Nest, Joe Chocolate Co., Watex Green Living, Baking Steel Co., EcoBark Pets, EazyHold, 1818 Farms, Ravenox, Obia Naturals, and PlayerTen shared with us.
What to read
13 inspiring books chosen by the best small business owners on Amazon, from ‘The Art of War’ to ‘Company of One’
Digital tools to supercharge your business
11 top apps and services all entrepreneurs should use to boost productivity and get a boatload of new customers
Insights and interviews to learn on the go
16 podcasts successful entrepreneurs say you should follow for insights on marketing, mindfulness, and becoming a superstar founder
Getting the most out of each day
5 simple habits entrepreneurs should practice every day to make their business more organized, productive, and profitable
BONUS: How to start selling on Amazon
