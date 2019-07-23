PRESENTING: The first-time founder’s ultimate guide to hiring top talent, from a Greylock partner, a former Googler, and a consultant to Spotify and JPMorgan

It’s easy for new founders to fall for the “superhero mythology.”

That what Jason Nazar calls thinking that you personally have all the diverse skills required to build a company from scratch. No one actually does.

In reality, companies are successful because of the dream teams that are built around the founder, Nazar said.

As a new startup founder, you’ll want to hire people who can fill the gaps in your skill set and rocket the company to success.

We asked a series of entrepreneurship experts – including founders, investors, and business professors – to outline some best hiring practices. In exclusive conversations, they shared revealing interview questions, common pitfalls to avoid, and how to know when you’re ready to bring on your first employee.

Our sources include:

Krystle Mobayeni, cofounder and CEO of BentoBox, which helps restaurants design their websites

Liz Wessel, cofounder and CEO of WayUp, a job platform for college students and early-stage professionals

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, professor of business psychology at University College London and Columbia University

Cat Hernandez, partner at the venture-capital firm Primary Venture Partners

Christine Beckman, the Price Family Chair in Social Innovation and Professor of Public Policy at USC Price

Glen Evans, vice president of core talent at the venture-capital firm Greylock Partners

Kim Taylor, cofounder and CEO at Cluster, which recruits for advanced roles in manufacturing

Cesar Carvalho, cofounder and CEO at the corporate fitness program GymPass

