Trump blasts Twitter as ‘very discriminatory,’ says the social media company removes his followers

caption President Donald Trump. source Reuters

President Trump accused Twitter of political bias in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

“They don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on,” he tweeted.

Trump has accused social media companies of anti-Conservative bias previously – as recently as March of this year.

“They don’t treat me well as a Republican,” he tweeted. “Very discriminatory.” Trump cites Twitter as “constantly taking people off list” and making it “hard for people to sign on” – he alleges that Twitter removes followers from his Twitter account and makes it hard for people to follow him.

“Big complaints from many people,” he tweeted. “Different names-over 100 M …. But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games.”

It appears that Trump believes his follower count would be “much higher” than 100 million followers, “if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games.” Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account has just shy of 60 million followers as of Tuesday morning.

caption Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey. source REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Moreover, Trump called for Congress to regulate Twitter.

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!” he tweeted.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for clarification on Trump’s tweets.

But this is far from the first time Trump has publicly accused Twitter of political bias.

“Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!” Trump said in November 2018. “Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!” The previous month he made similar claims.

caption Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey takes his seat as he arrives for a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter’s transparency and accountability. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump has not provided evidence to supports his claims against Twitter and other social media giants.

Tuesday’s statements appeared to be connected to Twitter’s earning release, as reported by Fox Business News global markets editor Maria Bartiromo. Bartiromo’s Twitter account was attached to Trump’s tweets, and was quoted by Trump as saying, “The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.”