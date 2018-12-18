Inside Trump’s daily routine, which includes 3 to 4 hours of sleep, ‘executive time,’ and no breakfast

President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House for two weeks of Christmas vacation later this week.

Trump often mixes business with pleasure on his vacations, but overall cuts down on official meetings and appearances.

Here’s the daily rhythm that he’ll be breaking.

President Donald Trump is expected to spend 16 days away from the White House for this year’s Christmas holiday.

Most likely headed for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump will be escaping the daily pressures of life in Washington, which include daily briefings with top aides, meetings with world leaders, and running into the press.

Take a look at the daily schedule that includes Fox News, “executive time,” and built-in breaks from his presidential duties.

Trump reportedly wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and sometimes begins making calls around 6 a.m.

According to CNN, Trump doesn’t drink coffee to wake up.

Source: Business Insider

Trump reportedly sleeps only three to four hours a night, which he described as a success tactic. “How does somebody that’s sleeping 12 and 14 hours a day compete with someone that’s sleeping three or four?” he asked.

It’s not clear whether or not Trump is part of the 1% of the population that appears to actually need less sleep, scientifically speaking. If he is not, Trump is severely sleep deprived, according to health professionals that generally recommend seven to eight hours of sleep.

Source: The Daily News

Breakfast isn’t often a part of the president’s routine, but when he does eat, he said his “favorite would be bacon and eggs — bacon medium and the eggs over-well.”

Trump told Jesse Watters in 2016, “I will have a lunch, but my big thing is dinner.”

Source: People

Despite attempts from multiple chiefs of staff to shorten Trump’s free time, the president generally spends his morning tweeting while watching Fox News before beginning his day at 11 a.m.

“Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN” @foxandfriends FoxNews He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

“Donald Trump has made good on his promises, and it drives Democrats Crazy!” Brad Blakeman @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Source: The New York Times; Axios

Trump receives a compilation of glowing press coverage, which is reportedly assembled each morning in the Republican National Committee’s “war room.”

Three staffers reportedly begin the work at 6 a.m., at which point they monitor TV, newspapers, and the internet for media on Republicans and opponents. They reportedly send the White House reports every 30 minutes.

Source: Vice News

Trump is then expected to leave the residence for the West Wing, though he skips the overwhelming majority of his daily intelligence briefings. Trump previously broke with tradition by ignoring the written report known as the President’s Daily Brief.

Trump reportedly prefers oral briefings.

Source: The Daily News, The Washington Post

Each day’s events and meetings vary, but one unspecified schedule block is ever-present for Trump, and it is identified as “executive time.”

The blocks of time have lasted for as long as two hours and 45 minutes.

Source: Politico

Trump’s executive time does not include official meetings or appearances, and it has drawn concerns as the unstructured blocks have at least once occupied nine hours of his day.

Chief of staff John Kelly reportedly instituted “executive time” after Trump complained that he didn’t have enough time to think.

Source: Politico

Lunches with other officials are common but not daily. Trump generally has dinner, which often includes guests of the president’s choice, in the White House once his day winds down around 6:30 p.m.

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with former and present governors in the Blue Room at the White House on May 21, 2017. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Unlike the Obamas, Trump has rarely dined out in Washington, being known to eat at only the White House or at the steakhouse at the Trump Hotel.

Source: The New York Times; The New York Times

“I can invite anyone for dinner, and they will come,” Trump told an old friend after he took office.

caption President Donald Trump greets guests while hosting an Iftar dinner in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 6, 2018. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Matt Drudge, Kid Rock, and Sean Hannity are just a few attendees of Trump’s dinners.

Source: The New York Times

Trump’s favorite choices for dinner include well-done steaks, meatloaf, and Diet Coke.

caption Donald Trump during Launch of Trump Steaks at The Sharper Image at The Sharper Image in New York City, New York, United States. source Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Hill & Knowlton via Getty Images

Trump is famously served pie with two scoops of ice cream for dessert, while others are served pie with one scoop.

Source: The Washington Post; Time

On the weekends, Trump often makes a 25-mile trip to play golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.

source Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Trump has reportedly visited his golf clubs over 166 times as president.

Source: The Washington Post; Golf News Net

But for longer weekends and holidays, the first family heads to Mar-a-Lago, where he often raises ethics concerns as he mixes business and pleasure. Though staff will be thinned for his trip south, aides will remain on call over this Christmas.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump traditionally holds a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

This year, ticket prices are reportedly $650 for dues-paying club members and $1,000 for guests.

Source: The Associated Press; The Palm Beach Post