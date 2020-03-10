- President Donald Trump has not been tested for the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.
- He interacted with at least two lawmakers who are currently in self-isolation after potential exposure to the virus.
President Donald Trump has been tested for the novel coronavirus, despite the fact that he interacted with two lawmakers under self-quarantining for potential exposure, Reuters reported.
.@PressSec: The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. Pres Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 10, 2020
According to Reuters, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the president is still healthy and his physician will monitor him closely.
“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Grisham told Reuters.
The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.