President Donald Trump has not been tested for the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

He interacted with at least two lawmakers who are currently in self-isolation after potential exposure to the virus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has been tested for the novel coronavirus, despite the fact that he interacted with two lawmakers under self-quarantining for potential exposure, Reuters reported.

.@PressSec: The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. Pres Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 10, 2020

According to Reuters, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the president is still healthy and his physician will monitor him closely.

“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Grisham told Reuters.

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.