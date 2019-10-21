President & General Director of The 36 Corporation JSC Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 21 October 2019 – Twenty-six outstanding Vietnamese business leaders and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA 2019 at Sofitel Saigon Plaza, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less 2than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship’, over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

About Mr. Nguyen Dang Giap

Born and raised in Nghe An province, Vietnam in 1954, Nguyen Dang Giap has joined the army force since very early age of 18. The period before the ending of Vietnam War, from 1972 to 1975 he took part in the battlefield no.559. Shortly after the Fall of Saigon in 1975, Captain Giap continuously served in the army force and conducted the international army missions in Laos from 1975 to 1986.

In 1987 Mr. Giap returned Vietnam and worked for The Corps no.11 based in Hanoi. At that time, he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and assigned as Assistant Equipment Manager and then Deputy Director of Subsidiary no.37 that belonged to the Corps no.11. In 2003, Mr. Giap was mobilized from the Subsidiary no.37 to the Subsidiary no. 36, a member of the Corps no. 11, and designated to be the Director. At the time of the handover of the previous business, it was highly likely to go bankrupt. Shortly after the designation as the Director of the Subsidiary, Mr. Giap undertook a revolution, crafting and implementing a new strategy that aimed to save the company and take it to greater heights. Mr Giap lead The Subsidiary no.36 and achieved excellent performance. Not only was the financial loss was bounced back but also the revenues has been increasing consecutively.

In 2008, the recession of the world that stemmed from the US heavily affected Asian region and Vietnam, resulting in several companies experienced hardships especially construction enterprises. Mr. Giap showed his enterprising characteristics and excellent management by proactively changing the strategy to adapt the emerging situation. Consequently, “The 36” did not only overcome difficulties but also was brave to merge the Company no.56, a member of Thanh An Corporation, that was going bankrupt with a tremendous net loss of 130 billion VND. The reasonable decision of his, prevented 1.400 employees from unemployment. This initiative depicts the being humanistic and long-term vision of Mr. Giap. Furthermore, he invested more than 700 billion VND to buy 600 modern construction machines, creating technically competitive advantages. Thanks to his innovation in management and directing, “The 36” was entrusted to implement a lot of large-scale, important and complicated infrastructure construction projects.

Mr. Giap believed that “The 36” that has impressive achievements, advantages of an army enterprise, and disciplined people would grow best if it is governed by a privatize mechanism, which individuals’

responsibilities and permission are defined clearly. Mr. Giap again showed his enterprising characteristics and excellent management by proactively changing the strategy in order to create future competitiveness. In 2014, Mr. Giap led The 36 Corporation planning for privatization process, transforming the state-owned company into private company. The transformation was comprised of tailoring a new strategy, an effective management system, and establishing a strong corporate culture that emphasizes an effective autonomy, and innovation. This revolution was unprecedented within the organizations of the Ministry of National Defence.



