10 photos that show former President George H.W. Bush’s lifelong dedication to the US military

source Wikimedia Commons

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

From the time he joined the military on his 18th birthday, the former president dedicated much of his life to serving his country.

Bush flew 58 combat missions as a Navy pilot during World War II and was once shot down by Japanese forces.

Throughout his political career, Bush remained committed to US service members, often visiting troops overseas during the holidays.

George H.W. Bush joined the US military on June 12, 1942 on his 18th birthday.

caption George H.W. Bush, photographed as a Naval Aviator Cadet circa 1943. source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Eager to serve, following the attacks on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 he considered joining the Canadian Royal Air Force, which would have let him join before turning 18, according to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Read more: A Navy fighter inscribed with George H.W. Bush’s name will lead an unprecdented 21-plane flyover for the president’s funeral

George H.W. Bush became the youngest Navy pilot of the era.

caption George H.W. Bush in the cockpit of an Avenger. source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Bush flew the Grumann TBF Avenger, a torpedo bomber that could drop a torpedo or a 2,000-pound bomb.

He flew 58 combat missions during World War II.

caption George H.W. Bush in the cockpit during World War II circa 1943-1944 source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Read more: Moving photos from George H.W. Bush’s state funeral, where every living president, foreign leaders and celebrities paid their respects

He was shot down while on a bombing run off the island of Chi Chi Jima in 1944, and was rescued by the USS Finback.

caption George H.W. Bush being rescued by the submarine USS Finback, after being shot down on September 2, 1944. source US National Archives

After landing in the water, Bush swam to a life raft. He was attacked by Japanese soldiers on the island, but nearby US fighters strafed them to keep them away, a Navy historian told CBS News. The Finback rescued Bush after four hours on the raft.

After leaving military service, he remained devoted to US troops, and has often visited service members deployed and stationed overseas, even during holidays.

caption Congressman George H.W. Bush visits troops on a visit to Southeast Asia from December 1967 through January 1968. source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

As vice president, he visited the Korean DMZ in 1982.

caption Vice President George H.W. Bush visits Hill 229 in the De-Militarized Zone on the Korean peninsula on April 25, 1982 source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Then Vice President, George H.W. Bush USS Iowa re-commissioned the battleship USS Iowa in 1984

caption Vice President George H.W. Bush participates in the third commissioning of the battleship USS Iowa on April 28, 1984. source George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

In 1990, President Bush spent Thanksgiving with deployed troops in Saudi Arabia after the invasion of Iraq.

caption Then-President George H.W. Bush was surrounded by military personnel on a Thanksgiving trip to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov 22, 1990. source Reuters/Terry Bochatey

Right down to his socks, former President George H.W. Bush remained dedicated to serving his country until his final days.

caption Former President George H.W. Bush’s casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. source Loren Elliott/Reuters

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a photo of the statesman’s burial socks, honoring his time as a US naval aviator: