A California estate once belonging to former President Richard Nixon is on the market again for over $17 million less than its original price — here’s a look inside the 9-bedroom, 14-bath estate known as the ‘Western White House’

- Former President Nixon‘s former estate is back on the market, according to the LA Times and Mansion Global.
- The 5.5-acre property resurfaced earlier this month with a sticker price of $57.5 million, reflecting a $6 million price cut since its last listing. The complex was first listed in 2015 for $75 million.
- The Nixons previously used the nine-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate for entertaining members of their elite social circle. The mansion also served as an alternate location for cabinet meetings and press conferences.
The “Western White House” is back on the market, this time with another significant price cut.
The 5.5-acre Orange County estate – also known as La Casa Pacifica – is listed for $57.5 million. Like many past presidential retreats, the property was used by former President Richard Nixon for both social gatherings and political business.
The home is just one of several real-estate price cuts we’ve seen in the past year. Business Insider’s Brittany Fowler previously reported the mansion was first listed for $75 million in 2015; two years later Dennis Green reported the list price had dropped over $11 million. Rob Giem of Compass and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland share the latest listing.
Former President Nixon’s former abode joins other “White Houses” on the market; though it wasn’t owned by an American president, a luxury home in New Jersey is known as the “White House of Englewood” due to its exterior color and regal interior. The property is now listed for 75% off its original sticker price.
Keep reading for a look inside the “Western White House.”
The property — also known as La Casa Pacifica — is located in San Clemente, California. The Orange County city is situated between Los Angeles and San Diego.
The 5.5-acre estate is currently on the market for $57.5 million. The complex includes the main house and its guest house, along with separate staff quarters.
The main house was constructed in 1927; its architectural is described as “Spanish Colonial Revival.” The square building encloses a courtyard in its center.
The mansion was acquired by President Richard Nixon in 1969.
Earning it the nickname the “Western White House,” both President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon spent significant time at the mansion …
… often entertaining important guests. Former President Ronald Reagan — then the governor of California — and former First Lady Nancy Reagan were frequent visitors.
central courtyard with a tiled fountain, accessed by most rooms, lies at the center of the home.
Former President Lyndon B. Johnson spent his 61st birthday at the “Western White House.” Other visiting dignitaries from around the world included Japanese Premier Eisaku Sato, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu, and former Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev.
In addition to entertaining, the mansion was used as a meeting place for many important presidential events. In addition to staff meetings, President Nixon hosted several press conferences on the property.
Though it was often used for governmental affairs, it was also grounds for celebrity mingling. Frank Sinatra was one of 300 guests at one such celebrity gathering; other guests over the years included famous actors such as John Wayne.
About a decade after President Nixon’s resignation in 1974, he sold the property to Allergan founder Gavin Herbert, who has owned the property ever since.
Herbert first put the mansion up for sale four years ago with an asking price of $75 million. The mansion — still hidden behind three sets of private gates — has undergone “modern restoration” since Herbert acquired the estate in the 1980s.
The main mansion is just one level but holds nine bedrooms and 14 baths. The majority of the rooms have access to the center courtyard.
Inside, French doors open to reveal spacious hallways with painted ceilings.
There are several large sitting rooms, all of which include chandeliers.
Sofa seating is plentiful, and many rooms include fireplaces. The master suite was also redone to include an expanded bathroom and closet area.
The main house features 9,000 square feet of space, while the entire complex offers 15,000 square feet overall. Additional rooms include offices and a private library.
Two of the corner rooms are octagonal in shape. One room includes arched windows, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, and several large paintings …
… while the other includes a larger seating area with sofas, a table, and a piano.
Outside, steps lead to the rest of the property. The estate includes manicured gardens …
… along with walking paths that lead to the 450 feet of private beach, where former President Nixon was often photographed.
The grounds also include a tennis court with nearby patio space …
… along with a private pool, which former President Nixon himself added.
There is also a separate entertainment pavilion overlooking the ocean. The property offers views of Santa Catalina Island.
