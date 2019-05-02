A California estate once belonging to former President Richard Nixon is on the market again for over $17 million less than its original price — here’s a look inside the 9-bedroom, 14-bath estate known as the ‘Western White House’

caption One of the sitting rooms inside former President Nixon’s former estate. source Rob Giem of Compass

The “Western White House” is back on the market, this time with another significant price cut.

The 5.5-acre Orange County estate – also known as La Casa Pacifica – is listed for $57.5 million. Like many past presidential retreats, the property was used by former President Richard Nixon for both social gatherings and political business.

The home is just one of several real-estate price cuts we’ve seen in the past year. Business Insider’s Brittany Fowler previously reported the mansion was first listed for $75 million in 2015; two years later Dennis Green reported the list price had dropped over $11 million. Rob Giem of Compass and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland share the latest listing.

Former President Nixon’s former abode joins other “White Houses” on the market; though it wasn’t owned by an American president, a luxury home in New Jersey is known as the “White House of Englewood” due to its exterior color and regal interior. The property is now listed for 75% off its original sticker price.

Keep reading for a look inside the “Western White House.”

The property — also known as La Casa Pacifica — is located in San Clemente, California. The Orange County city is situated between Los Angeles and San Diego.

caption A map of the coast of southern California. source Google Maps

The 5.5-acre estate is currently on the market for $57.5 million. The complex includes the main house and its guest house, along with separate staff quarters.

caption An aerial view of the property. source Rob Giem of Compass

The main house was constructed in 1927; its architectural is described as “Spanish Colonial Revival.” The square building encloses a courtyard in its center.

caption A recent aerial view of the mansion. source Rob Giem of Compass

The mansion was acquired by President Richard Nixon in 1969.

caption An aerial view of the mansion in 1975, during Nixon’s presidency. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributor

Earning it the nickname the “Western White House,” both President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon spent significant time at the mansion …

caption President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon at the estate in 1970. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributor

… often entertaining important guests. Former President Ronald Reagan — then the governor of California — and former First Lady Nancy Reagan were frequent visitors.

caption The Nixons showing the Reagans the courtyard in 1970. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributer

central courtyard with a tiled fountain, accessed by most rooms, lies at the center of the home.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson spent his 61st birthday at the “Western White House.” Other visiting dignitaries from around the world included Japanese Premier Eisaku Sato, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu, and former Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev.

caption President Nixon driving former President Johnson around the property in his golf cart. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributor

In addition to entertaining, the mansion was used as a meeting place for many important presidential events. In addition to staff meetings, President Nixon hosted several press conferences on the property.

caption From left to right, clockwise: Adm. Thomas H. Moorer, incoming chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff; Deputy Secretary of Defense David Packard; General Creighton W. Abrams, U.S. Commander in Vietnam; Dr. Henry Kissinger, Asst to the President for National Security Affairs; Adm. John H. McCain, Jr., commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific; Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird; President Nixon; and General Earle Wheeler, retiring chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributer

Though it was often used for governmental affairs, it was also grounds for celebrity mingling. Frank Sinatra was one of 300 guests at one such celebrity gathering; other guests over the years included famous actors such as John Wayne.

caption Singer Frank Sinatra (left) chatting with President Nixon (right) in 1972. source Getty / Bettmann / Contributor

About a decade after President Nixon’s resignation in 1974, he sold the property to Allergan founder Gavin Herbert, who has owned the property ever since.

caption Allergan ticker info and symbol are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE. source Reuters

Herbert first put the mansion up for sale four years ago with an asking price of $75 million. The mansion — still hidden behind three sets of private gates — has undergone “modern restoration” since Herbert acquired the estate in the 1980s.

caption The walkway leading up to the main house. source Rob Giem of Compass

The main mansion is just one level but holds nine bedrooms and 14 baths. The majority of the rooms have access to the center courtyard.

caption The front entrance to the main mansion of the “Western White House.” source Rob Giem of Compass

Inside, French doors open to reveal spacious hallways with painted ceilings.

caption One of the hallways in the mansion. source Rob Giem of Compass

There are several large sitting rooms, all of which include chandeliers.

caption A sitting room with an ocean view. source Rob Giem of Compass

Sofa seating is plentiful, and many rooms include fireplaces. The master suite was also redone to include an expanded bathroom and closet area.

caption Sofa seating in one of the mansion’s sitting rooms. source Rob Giem of Compass

The main house features 9,000 square feet of space, while the entire complex offers 15,000 square feet overall. Additional rooms include offices and a private library.

caption One of the many sitting rooms in the mansion. source Rob Giem of Compass

Two of the corner rooms are octagonal in shape. One room includes arched windows, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, and several large paintings …

caption One of two octagonal living spaces in the mansion. source Rob Giem of Compass

… while the other includes a larger seating area with sofas, a table, and a piano.

caption The second octagonal living space. source Rob Giem of Compass

Outside, steps lead to the rest of the property. The estate includes manicured gardens …

caption Steps leading to the rest of the property outside the main house. source Rob Giem of Compass

… along with walking paths that lead to the 450 feet of private beach, where former President Nixon was often photographed.

caption One of the property’s oceanfront paths. source Rob Giem of Compass

The grounds also include a tennis court with nearby patio space …

caption The property’s private tennis court. source Rob Giem of Compass

… along with a private pool, which former President Nixon himself added.

caption The property’s pool, complete with additional outdoor seating. source Rob Giem of Compass

There is also a separate entertainment pavilion overlooking the ocean. The property offers views of Santa Catalina Island.

caption The estate’s outdoor pavilion. source Rob Giem of Compass

