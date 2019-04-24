Trump just explicitly laid out his strategy to fight the overwhelming number of Democratic investigations

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration would be “fighting all the subpoenas” House Democrats throw its way.

Several committees are locked in heated back-and-forths with the White House and are ramping up their investigations.

Trump maintains that Democrats will find no wrongdoing.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he and his team were “fighting all the subpoenas” sent to the White House as part of House Democrats’ ramped-up investigations into the administration and various aspects of his personal finances.

It was a clear acknowledgment from Trump that he planned to fight each of the many investigations, which have increased in both scope and scrutiny over the past several months.

While talking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump framed the investigations into him and his administration as campaign tactics by Democrats.

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas – these aren’t like impartial people,” Trump said. “The Democrats are trying to win 2020. They’re not going to win with the people that I see. And they’re not going to win against me.”

“The only way they can maybe luck out, and I don’t think that’s going to happen – it might make it even the opposite, that’s what a lot of people are saying – the only way they can luck out is by constantly going after me on nonsense,” he added.

Trump also called the subpoena from Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee to haul in the former White House counsel Don McGhan “ridiculous.”

“We just went through the Mueller witch hunt where you had really 18 angry Democrats that hate President Trump,” the president said. “And they came up with no collusion and they actually also came up with no obstruction. But our attorney general ruled based on the information there was no obstruction.”

“So you had no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump added. “Now we’re finished with it, and I thought after two years we’d be finished with it. No. Now the House goes and starts subpoenas. They want to do every deal I’ve ever done.”

Trump suggested the special counsel’s team, headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, already combed through his taxes and financial records, “which are great, by the way,” he said.

“It was the most thorough investigation probably in the history of our country … I say it’s enough,” he added. “Get back to infrastructure. Get back to cutting taxes. Get back to lowering drug prices.”

A handful of committees are digging into Trump’s personal finances and the administration

The House Intelligence Committee is still digging into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether anyone in Trump’s campaign illegally aided in that effort, which Mueller did not find enough evidence of to bring charges.

Democrats on the committee have come under fire for repeatedly saying there is evidence of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. It reached a boiling point in March when all nine Republican members of the committee signed a letter demanding the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s Democratic chairman. Still, the investigations are ongoing with Schiff at the helm.

The House Judiciary Committee has dramatically ramped up its investigations in recent weeks, calling McGahn – a key figure in the Mueller report – to testify before Congress. The committee also plans to haul in both Mueller and Attorney General William Barr to testify in May.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have also launched an “investigative blitz” into dozens of White House officials and Trump associates.

Trump has countered by saying there is “no reason” that anyone from his administration should testify before various committees, citing what he characterized as political motivations from Democrats.

“There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it’s very partisan – obviously very partisan,” he told The Washington Post.

The House oversight committee is investigating the White House’s security-clearance process, among other accusations of skirting rules in the Trump administration.

To push back, the Trump Organization is suing the chairman of the oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. This came in response to a subpoena for the president’s financial records in April.

“Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump’s personal finances, businesses, and even his family,” the lawsuit said. “Instead of working with the President to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually benefit Americans, House Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically.”

At the same time, the House Financial Services Committee is investigating Trump’s finances. Last week, the committee subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, which previously served as a lender to Trump’s business, for “potential use of the US financial system for illicit purposes,” according to a statement from the committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

And the House Ways & Means Committee is locked in a heated back-and-forth with Trump and the Treasury Department over the request for the president’s tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has repeatedly stonewalled requests for Trump’s taxes, which Democrats maintain is legal.

The administration’s stubbornness could now result in even more subpoenas, according to a Democratic aide. But the Ways & Means chairman, Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, is still mulling options with his counsel.