President Trump just launched an effort to try and appeal to women voters ahead of 2020

caption President Donald J. Trump listens as the crowd cheers at a campaign rally at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on August 3, 2017 in Huntington, West Virginia. source Justin Merriman/Getty Images

The White House on Tuesday launched the campaign “Women for Trump” to appeal to women voters ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

“Women for Trump” kicked off in Pennsylvania and will focus on the president’s handling of the economy.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has faced intense scrutiny over his treatment of women, with at least 23 women making sexual misconduct allegations against him since the 1970s.

Most recently, columnist E. Jean Carroll came forward to accuse the president of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, writing in an excerpt of her book, “What Do We Need Men For?” that “the moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips.”

The October 2016 release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump was recorded bragging about grabbing women’s genitals, also spurred multiple women to accuse the president of unwanted sexual advances.

Now, with the 2020 election rapidly approaching, Trump is apparently trying to improve his standing with women, who make up a critical voting bloc. On Tuesday, his campaign officially launched “Women for Trump,” in an effort to appeal to those voters. The first stop is in Pennsylvania, where Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, addressed the crowd.

National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, several well-known female commentators, and Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, will also attend, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions for Trump’s presidential campaign, told the Philadelphia-based station KYW that “the Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept.’ into their communities across America.

The coalition will focus on Trump’s handling of the economy and low unemployment rates among women, according to Reuters. The Inquirer noted that the “Women for Trump” plans to fundraise, train activists, and register voters in an attempt to convince more women to support the president.

“Given the relentless negative coverage of the president, we see on the campaign that some women are afraid to more vocally share their support of the president,” Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, told the Inquirer. “The goal is to help empower women to share the message of success of this presidency.”

Trump doesn’t have the best track record with women voters: he lost among that demographic by 13 percentage points in 2016, with 41% of women voting for Trump and 54% voting for Hillary Clinton. Trump was most successful with white women voters, 52% of whom voted for him in the 2016 election. Only 4% of black women voted for Trump, and 25% of Latino women.

According to a CNN poll released last month, 64% of women disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president, compared to 52% of men who do approve.