President Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine ‘every day’ for about 10 days

President Donald Trump revealed for the first time publicly on Monday afternoon that he has been taking the anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine “every day” for a week and-a-half.

Trump had been pushing hard for the drug during the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

The drug’s benefits have been questioned by experts, and the FDA has cautioned against taking it until complete trials show it to be safe.

“I just want to be open with the American public,” Trump said. “I think it’s good.”

President Donald Trump said for the first time Monday that he has been regularly taking the anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump said he has taken a hydroxychloroquine pill “every day” for a week and-a-half.

“I take it,” he said .”I would’ve told you that 3-4 days ago but we never had a chance because you never asked me the question.”

Trump said COVID-19 tests he has taken have all shown up negative, but he takes the drug because he hears “very good things.”

Asked what evidence there is that hydroxychloroquine has a preventative impact, Trump says, "Here's my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 18, 2020

The president added that he gets “a lot of positive news on the hydroxy,” and brought back his 2016 campaign phrase, “What do you have to lose?”

“I was just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this, when I announced this,” Trump added.

The FDA has warned against using the druge “outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”

Trump ended the Q&A after speaking about taking the anti-Malaria drug in addition to zinc, citing a letter he received from a doctor in Westchester, New York as evidence for its efficacy.