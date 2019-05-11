Trump started his Saturday by blasting out more than 60 retweets attacking Mueller, the Russia probe, and others

caption President Trump is pictured above on May 9. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump spent his Saturday morning on a Twitter bender, retweeting more than 60 tweets as of 9:30 a.m.

The tweets weren’t about any one subject, but did all touch on issues Trump is passionate about – from the Mueller report to border control.

President Trump’s activity on Twitter always seems to peak in the early morning hours, but this Saturday morning he seemed even more keyed in than usual – retweeting more than 60 tweets before 9 a.m.

The tweets didn’t focus on any one subject either, but they did back Trump’s positions on various issues he’s passionate about – from his assertion that he never colluded with the Russian government to his opinion that a border wall is necessary.

The vast majority of Trump’s retweets attacked former FBI and DOJ officials who were involved in putting together or approving the FISA warrant targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page for FBI surveillance because they had reason to suspect he was acting as a Russian agent.

caption Pictured above is just a few of the presidents more than 60 retweets Saturday morning. source Twitter

The attacks come as the DOJ’s inspector general is close to wrapping up an internal investigation into whether the FBI followed the appropriate guidelines while seeking the FISA warrant against Page and launching the Russia probe in the first place.

Trump also retweeted right-wing media figures and supporters who attacked Republican Sen. Richard Burr, the chairman for the Senate Intelligence Committee, over the panel’s decision to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. to answer questions related to the Russia investigation.

The president also retweeted accounts criticizing China after talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping broke down and led to an escalation in the ongoing trade war.

He also sent out a few retweets about illegal immigration, which he plans to make a bedrock issue in his 2020 campaign.

According to a pool report, the president left the White House Saturday morning for an “undisclosed location.”