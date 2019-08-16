President Trump said he wants to buy Greenland and people are very, very confused

source Getty Images/Pool

President Donald Trump is interested in buying Greenland, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Greenland is an autonomous territory that is overseen by the country of Denmark.

Those in Denmark reacted strongly to the president’s remarks, with the island’s government saying in a Friday statement “of course, Greenland is not for sale.”

Twitter users were quick to offer their take on the president’s latest idea.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

In an honestly not surprising at all twist, President Donald Trump has apparently expressed interest in purchasing the country of Greenland, the world’s biggest island, according to a report released yesterday from The Wall Street Journal.

Sources told the Journal that the president has “repeatedly expressed interest in buying the ice-covered autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans” with “varying degrees of seriousness.”

Read more: Trump has ‘repeatedly expressed interest’ in buying Greenland for the US

The president raised the question of buying the island during meetings, dinners, and passing conversations, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. Two sources said that while some of his advisers supported the idea as a beneficial economic strategy, others dismissed it as a “fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition.”

In a Friday statement, the island’s government made clear that “of course, Greenland is not for sale.” On Twitter, Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added “we’re open for business, not for sale.”

#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️???????????????????? learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC — Greenland MFA ???????? (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019

Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, has a population of around 56,000. While the island’s government has authority over local matters, Denmark handles issues related to foreign policy.

Those in Denmark had mixed reactions to Trump’s idea, according to The Washington Post. “The whole idea that another country could buy Greenland – like it should be a colony – is so strange to us,” noted Michael Aastrup Jensen, a member of the Danish parliament with the center-right Venstre party.

“The Greenlandic people have their own rights,” added Martin Lidegaard, the chairman of the Danish parliament’s foreign policy committee and former foreign minister. “I hope it is a joke – to not just buy a country but also its people.”

Similar reactions abounded on Twitter. “Oh dear lord,” wrote Rufus Gifford, former US ambassador to Denmark. “As someone who loves Greenland, has been there 9 times to every corner and loves the people, this is a complete and total catastrophe.”

“It must be an April Fool’s Day joke … but totally out of season!” wrote former Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Back in the US, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wrote “before we buy Greenland we should take care of Puerto Rico.”

Before we buy Greenland we should take care of Puerto Rico. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 16, 2019

It wasn’t just politicians, however, that expressed strong reactions to Trump’s proposal. Various people on Twitter were quick to provide their take on the debacle:

Sorry Greenland, we’ll take angry grandpa home now. https://t.co/97H68ougHs — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

THE DANES? WHO ARE A BUNCH OF TALL DOGS TO TELL ME I CAN’T BUY GREENLAND? pic.twitter.com/k08WQbw8oh — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 16, 2019

just found out greenland isnt for sale pic.twitter.com/T6JHo0jzVM — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 16, 2019

Trump wants to buy #Greenland? Let’s make him find it on a map first. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2019

At this point it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump causes another government shutdown because he can’t get funding to buy Greenland. The worst thing about this tweet is that I think I’m joking, but I’m not sure. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) August 16, 2019

straightforward from here: 1. trump buys greenland

2. calls it “the green new deal”

3. becomes president forever — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 16, 2019

America: We need health insurance. GOP: But how are you going to pay for it? America: We need better schools. GOP: But how are you going to pay for it? America: We need climate reform. GOP: But how are you going to pay for it? Trump: I want to buy Greenland. GOP: yay! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 15, 2019

Donald Trump is going to buy Greenland and Mexico is going to pay for it. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 15, 2019

The Greenland Trump Tower and Casino will be the greatest Viking-themed casino in the world, many people are saying — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 15, 2019

Greenland is Denmark, fyi. Trump is basically trying to buy the Kingdom of Denmark. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) August 15, 2019

Trump called getting relief assistance to Puerto Rico, which is 1,000 miles away from Florida, the "most logically challenging event the United States has ever seen." Greenland is 3,000 miles away. Let's hope our new 51st state never needs any aid. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 15, 2019

I left my computer for 20 mins and now Trump’s trying to buy Greenland ok https://t.co/hz6vQ8HWlV — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) August 15, 2019

Trump is making a state visit to Copenhagen in early September, to meet with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland.