Trump’s written note claiming there was no quid pro quo has already become an iconic meme

Julie Gerstein, Business Insider US
President Donald Trump holds what appear to be handwritten notes as he speaks to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

REUTERS/Erin Scott

By now you’ve probably glimpsed President Donald Trump’s handwritten comments about Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony on Wednesday.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Trump held a statement on a pad of paper, written in black Sharpie in Trump’s signature scrawl, that said: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

The president also had a printed copy of a tweet from Jeff Mason, a Reuters White House correspondent, that backed up Trump’s claim that a quid pro quo was not at the center of his decision to release military aid to Ukraine.

The president’s large, caps-lock-y handwriting struck many, and the phrase “I want nothing” began trending on Twitter.

Of course, the internet did what the internet does best: turned images of the note into a meme.

There were Eminem jokes …

… Pearl Jam setlist jokes …

… and Snooki references.

Some made it a little personal.

So why was the note so … big? Trump reportedly has poor eyesight but refuses to wear glasses in public. According to The New York Times, he rarely tweets in front of other people because he doesn’t want them to see him with his glasses on.