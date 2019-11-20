Trump’s written note claiming there was no quid pro quo has already become an iconic meme

caption President Donald Trump holds what appear to be handwritten notes as he speaks to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday. source REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over investigating the Bidens.

He made the comment while reading from his talking points, which were clearly written in giant letters with a Sharpie marker.

The talking points quickly became a meme on Twitter, with people putting their own spin on Trump’s comments.

By now you’ve probably glimpsed President Donald Trump’s handwritten comments about Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony on Wednesday.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Trump held a statement on a pad of paper, written in black Sharpie in Trump’s signature scrawl, that said: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

The president also had a printed copy of a tweet from Jeff Mason, a Reuters White House correspondent, that backed up Trump’s claim that a quid pro quo was not at the center of his decision to release military aid to Ukraine.

The tweet Trump has here appears to be from @jeffmason1 pic.twitter.com/YdrpGXe6Xh — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2019

The president’s large, caps-lock-y handwriting struck many, and the phrase “I want nothing” began trending on Twitter.

Of course, the internet did what the internet does best: turned images of the note into a meme.

There were Eminem jokes …

DEAR SLIM, YOU STILL AIN'T CALLED OR WROTE, I HOPE YOU HAVE A CHANCE

I AIN'T MAD, I JUST THINK IT'S FUCKED UP YOU DON'T ANSWER FANS

IF YOU DIDN'T WANNA TALK TO ME OUTSIDE YOUR CONCERT YOU DIDN'T HAV pic.twitter.com/uFIstpOcPd — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 20, 2019

… Pearl Jam setlist jokes …

… and Snooki references.

Some made it a little personal.

every guy in college when I tried to define our "relationship": pic.twitter.com/FZfpLUWegR — Rachel Saya Jacobson (@RachelSayaJ) November 20, 2019

So why was the note so … big? Trump reportedly has poor eyesight but refuses to wear glasses in public. According to The New York Times, he rarely tweets in front of other people because he doesn’t want them to see him with his glasses on.