7 Democratic presidential candidates are facing off in the South Carolina debate tonight. Here’s a look at their real estate portfolios, from Mike Bloomberg’s 11 luxury properties to Pete Buttigieg’s $125,000 Indiana house

Seven Democratic presidential candidates will face off tonight, February 25, in the debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tonight’s debate marks the 10th debate of the 2020 Democratic primaries.

All seven candidates slated to take to the stage have very different homes, from Mike Bloomberg’s five-story Manhattan townhouse to the historic Indiana house Pete Buttigieg bought for $125,000.

Here’s a look at each candidate’s properties.

The value of Bloomberg’s multiple homes in places like New York, Florida, Colorado, and London is estimated to exceed $100 million, while Biden’s and Warren’s real-estate holdings are worth about $5 million each, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. Sanders owns about $1.7 million worth of real estate, while Buttigieg’s home was valued at about $230,000.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife are worth an estimated $9 million, according to Forbes. They own two homes.

Biden’s main residence is a lakefront house in Wilmington, Delaware, that he and his wife built after buying the property for $350,000 in 1997.

Today, the home is likely worth at least $2 million, Stephen Mottola of Long & Foster Real Estate told The Journal.

The Bidens also own a vacation home in the coastal town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

They bought the three-story home on the edge of a state park for $2.74 million in 2017, The Journal reported.

According to Forbes, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg has a net worth of over $60 billion, making him the wealthiest presidential candidate. He owns at least 11 properties around the world.

Bloomberg has the most expansive real-estate portfolio of all the Democratic candidates. He primarily lives in New York City, where he owns a townhouse and multiple apartments.

Bloomberg’s main home is a five-story townhouse on Manhattan’s ritzy Upper East Side that he bought in 1986 for $3.5 million. At the end of his last term as mayor, the billionaire spent at least $1.7 million renovating the home. Zillow estimates its value at $17.7 million.

Bloomberg bought up units in the neighboring brownstone and tore down walls to combine the spaces with his primary home, The New York Times reported in 2009.

The former New York City mayor also owns a fifth-floor condo at 610 Park Ave., a Trump Organization development, that he bought in 2000 for $3.8 million, Will Bredderman reported for Crain’s.

At one point in 2013, Bloomberg owned a whopping 14 properties worldwide, with homes everywhere from New York to London to Bermuda.

Bloomberg owns a home in the Hamptons that he bought for about $20 million in 2011.

The Southampton estate includes a 22,000-square-foot Georgian mansion built in 1910 that has 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, Curbed reported in 2011.

Bloomberg also owns a waterfront home in Bermuda.

While he was mayor, he flew one of his private jets down to the island about twice a month, his neighbors and friends told The Times in 2010.

Bloomberg bought and demolished a waterfront house there, replacing it with a $10 million home three times as large, The Times reported.

According to Bermuda’s Royal Gazette, Bloomberg was still a part-time resident as of 2019.

In London, Bloomberg owns both a townhouse and an apartment. In 2015, he dropped $25 million on a seven-bedroom house that was once home to the writer George Eliot, The Journal reported.

The Chelsea townhouse became Bloomberg’s second home in the city; he had owned an apartment on Cadogan Square for years.

Bloomberg owns a four-bedroom condo in Vail, Colorado, at Vail’s Mountain Haus ski resort.

According to New York magazine, the condo is in a 72-room, hotel-like building with maid service, concierge service, and indoor and outdoor whirlpools.

He also owns two properties in Westchester County, New York.

According to a report by The Real Deal, Bloomberg bought an 1820s farmhouse in North Salem for $3.6 million in 2000. He also owns a home in Armonk, a suburb in Westchester County where the median home value is over $1 million.

Bloomberg owns a nearly 14,000-square-foot home in a popular wealthy enclave for equestrian enthusiasts in Wellington, Florida.

He bought the 5.8-acre estate in 2016 for $11.8 million, according to The Real Deal. Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is an accomplished equestrian.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a net worth of about $100,000, according to Forbes. He owns one home.

Buttigieg has the lowest estimated net worth of all the 2020 candidates. According to Forbes, he lives in a 2,500-square-foot neoclassical house in South Bend, Indiana, with his husband, Chasten.

caption Pete and Chasten Buttigieg in South Bend. source The Washington Post /Contributor/Getty Images

Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend from January 2012 to January 2020 and is often referred to as Mayor Pete.

Vogue’s Nathan Heller reported that the white house on the riverside “is one of the nicest in the city and serves as a reminder of South Bend’s distance from the coasts: The mortgage payment, according to Buttigieg, is about $450 a month.”

According to Forbes, Buttigieg bought the home about a decade ago for $125,000. It was vacant at the time, so he had to refurbish it.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Forbes. The Minnesota senator’s real-estate portfolio consists of two homes.

Klobuchar and her husband own “modest homes” in Minneapolis and Washington, DC, Vogue reported.

Both homes are in nice neighborhoods. According to a Washingtonian report, their home in Washington, DC, is on the border of Capitol Hill and NoMa.

According to Zillow, the median home value in NoMa is about $450,00, while the median home value in Capitol Hill is about $870,000.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is worth an estimated $2.5 million, according to Forbes. He owns three properties in Vermont and Washington, DC.

The Vermont senator and his wife bought a four-bedroom house in Burlington for $405,000 in 2009 and got a $324,000 mortgage, according to The Journal.

In 2016, Sanders and his wife bought an 1,800-square-foot house on the shore of Lake Champlain for $575,000.

Jane Sanders told The Associated Press that to buy the home, the couple sold Jane’s share in her family’s longtime vacation home in Maine to her brother for $150,000, borrowed some money from Jane’s retirement account, and used an advance from a book Bernie was writing.

The couple also owns a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, DC.

The home, which Sanders bought in 2007 for $489,000, spans roughly 900 square feet and sits just a few blocks from the US Capitol, The Journal reported.

According to Forbes, Tom Steyer has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. He and his wife own an 1,800-acre cattle ranch in San Francisco as well as a mansion.

Steyer’s TomKat Ranch is an 1,800-acre cattle ranch in the San Francisco Bay area. According to a report by Politico, it’s located around an hour south of their San Francisco mansion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Forbes. She and her husband own two homes: one in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and one in Washington, DC.

Their primary residence is a blue Victorian-style house in Cambridge that they bought in 1995 for $447,000, according to Forbes.

Zillow estimated that the two-bedroom, 3,728-square-foot house is worth $3.1 million today.

In 2013, Warren bought a two-bedroom condo in Washington, DC, for $740,000.

The 1,400-square-foot apartment is in Penn Quarter, a historic neighborhood that borders DC’s Chinatown.