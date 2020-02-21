A look at the real estate of the 6 leading Democratic presidential candidates, from Mike Bloomberg’s 11 luxury properties to Pete Buttigieg’s modest $125,000 Indiana house

source Taylor Borden

On February 19, six Democratic presidential candidates took to the stage for the debate in Las Vegas.

Each of them lives in very different homes, from Mike Bloomberg’s five-story Manhattan townhouse to the historic Indiana house Pete Buttigieg bought for $125,000.

Here’s a look at each of the six candidates’ properties.

From Pete Buttigieg’s $125,000 house in Indiana to Mike Bloomberg’s five-story Manhattan townhouse, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who took to the debate stage in Las Vegas on February 19 have vastly different homes.

Six candidates – Joe Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren – stood on the debate stage, while two others who didn’t qualify for the debate were missing but remain in the race: Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer.

The total value of Bloomberg’s multiple homes in places like New York, Florida, Colorado, and London is estimated to exceed $100 million, while the real estate holdings of Biden and Warren are worth about $5 million each, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal. Sanders owns about $1.7 million worth of real estate, while Buttigieg’s home value is about $230,000.

Joe Biden and his wife are worth an estimated $9 million, according to Forbes. They own two homes.

Biden’s main residence is a lakefront house in Wilmington, Delaware, that he and his wife built after buying the property for $350,000 in 1997.

caption A Google Maps satellite view of Biden’s Delaware home. source Google Maps

Today, the home is likely worth at least $2 million, Stephen Mottola of Long & Foster Real Estate told the Journal.

The Bidens also own a vacation home in the coastal town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

caption A view of a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. source Getty Images/Karen Haller / EyeEm

They bought the three-story home, which sits on the edge of a state park, for $2.74 million in 2017, the Journal reported.

According to Forbes, Mike Bloomberg has a net worth of $63.7 billion, making him the wealthiest presidential candidate. He owns at least 11 properties around the world.

Bloomberg has the most expansive real-estate portfolio of all the Democratic candidates. His primary home is New York City, where he owns a townhouse and multiple apartments.

caption Bloomberg’s Manhattan townhouse. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Bloomberg’s main home is a five-story townhouse on Manhattan’s ritzy Upper East Side, which he bought in 1986 for $3.5 million. At the end of his last term as mayor, the billionaire spent at least $1.7 million renovating the home. Zillow estimates its current value at $17.7 million.

Bloomberg has been buying up units in the neighboring brownstone for years and tearing down walls to combine the spaces with his primary home, The New York Times reported.

The former New York City mayor also owns a fifth-floor condo at 610 Park Ave, a Trump Organization development, which he bought in 2000 for $3.8 million, Will Bredderman reported for Crain’s.

At one point in 2013, Bloomberg owned a whopping 14 properties worldwide, with homes everywhere from New York to London to Bermuda.

Bloomberg owns a home in the Hamptons that he bought for $20 million in 2011.

caption A Google Maps satellite view of Bloomberg’s Hamptons home. source Google Maps

The Southampton estate includes a 22,000-square-foot Georgian mansion built in 1910 that has 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Bloomberg also owns a waterfront home in Bermuda.

caption Bermuda. Bloomberg’s home not pictured. source Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

While he was mayor, he flew one of his private jets down to the island about twice a month, according to The New York Times.

Bloomberg bought and demolished a waterfront house there, replacing it with a $10 million home three times the size, the Times reported.

According to Bermuda’s Royal Gazette, Bloomberg was still a part-time resident as of 2019.

In London, Bloomberg owns both a townhouse and an apartment. In 2015, he dropped $25 million on a seven-bedroom house that was once home to writer George Eliot.

The Chelsea townhouse became Bloomberg’s second home in the city. He had already owned an apartment on Cadogan Square for years.

Bloomberg owns a four-bedroom condo in Vail, Colorado, at Vail’s Mountain Haus ski resort.

According to New York Magazine, the condo sits in a 72-room, hotel-like building with maid service, concierge service, and indoor and outdoor pools.

He also owns two properties in Westchester County, New York.

caption North Salem, New York. source Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock

According to a report by The Real Deal, Bloomberg bought an 1820s farmhouse in North Salem for $3.6 million in 2000. He also owns a home in Armonk – a suburb in Westchester County where the median home value is $1,071,001.

In Wellington, Florida, Bloomberg owns a nearly 14,000-square-foot home in a popular wealthy enclave for equestrian enthusiasts.

caption A Google Maps satellite view of the home in Wellington, Florida. source Google Maps

He bought the 5.8-acre estate in 2016 for $11.8 million, according to The Real Deal. Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is an accomplished equestrian.

Pete Buttigieg has an estimated net worth of around $100,000, according to Forbes. He owns one home.

Buttigieg has the lowest estimated net worth of all the 2020 candidates. According to Forbes, he lives in a 2,500-square-foot neoclassical house in South Bend, Indiana with his husband, Chasten.

caption Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, in South Bend, Indiana. source The Washington Post /Contributor/Getty Images

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend from January 2012 to January 2020 and is often referred to as “Mayor Pete.”

According to a report by Vogue’s Nathan Heller, the white house sits on the riverside. “The home is one of the nicest in the city and serves as a reminder of South Bend’s distance from the coasts: The mortgage payment, according to Buttigieg, is about $450 a month,” Heller wrote.

According to Forbes, Buttigieg bought the home about a decade ago for $125,000. It was vacant at the time so he had to refurbish it.

Amy Klobuchar has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Forbes. The Minnesota senator’s real estate portfolio consists of two homes.

Klobuchar and her husband own “modest homes” in Minneapolis and Washington, DC, according to a report by Vogue.

Both homes are located in nice neighborhoods. According to a report by the Washingtonian, the Washington, DC home sits on the border of Capitol Hill and NoMa.

caption Capitol Hill. Klobuchar’s home not pictured. source Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

According to Zillow, the median home value in NoMa is $450,319; the median home value in Capitol Hill is $870,483.

Bernie Sanders is worth an estimated $2.5 million, according to Forbes. He owns three properties in Vermont and Washington, DC.

The Vermont senator and his wife bought a four-bedroom house in Burlington, Vermont, for $405,000 in 2009, for which they obtained a $324,000 mortgage, according to The Wall Street Journal.

caption Burlington, Vermont. source Google Earth

In 2016, Sanders and his wife bought an 1,800-square-foot house on the shore of Lake Champlain in Vermont for $575,000.

Jane Sanders told the Burlington Free Press at the time that the home purchase was funded by a variety of sources: She sold her share in her family’s longtime vacation home in Maine to her brother for $150,000 and borrowed some money from her retirement account. The couple also used an advance from a book her husband was writing.

The couple also owns a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, DC.

caption Capitol Hill. Sanders’ home not pictured. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

The home, which Sanders bought in 2007 for $488,999, spans roughly 900 square feet and sits just a few blocks from the US Capitol, the Journal reported.

Elizabeth Warren has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Forbes. She and her husband own two homes: one in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and one in Washington, DC.

caption Warren in front of her Cambridge home in 2018. source Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Their primary residence is a blue Victorian-style house in Cambridge that they bought in 1995 for $447,000, according to Forbes.

Today, the two-bedroom, 3,728-square-foot house is worth an estimated $3.1 million, according to Zillow.

Warren bought a two-bedroom condo in Washington, DC in 2013 for $740,000.

caption A view of Penn Quarter, where Warren’s condo is located. source Google Maps

The 1,400-square-foot apartment is located in Penn Quarter, a historic neighborhood with theaters and museums that borders DC’s Chinatown.