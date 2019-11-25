The White House photographers captured the presidential turkeys staying in a 5-star hotel in DC before they’re pardoned

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

On Sunday, two turkeys arrived at their five-star hotel in Washington, D.C., to await pardoning by President Donald Trump.

These two are in safe hands. Turkeys being pardoned by the president is a Thanksgiving tradition, apparently going back to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

The turkeys are staying in their own room, set up for their specific turkey needs, including separate beds.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

The two lucky turkeys that will receive presidential pardons arrived in Washington on Sunday, and White House photographers were there to capture their lavish accommodations.

The presidential pardoning of a turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition. According to the White House, President Abraham Lincoln pardoned the first turkey in 1863. But it wasn’t until 1987 that President Ronald Reagan officially “pardoned” a turkey, and the process was formalized by President George H. Bush in 1989.

This year, the currently unnamed turkeys are staying at The Willard, a five-star hotel in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump will pardon them in the official ceremony later this week.

Here’s how the birds are living in the days before the big ceremony.

On Sunday, November 24, this year’s two presidential turkeys arrived in style at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

They were given a warm welcome on the red carpet. Fans crowded around to get a photo of the pair.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Hotel staff took it seriously, offering the turkeys five-star service.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

The porter played his part. But instead of delivering luggage, he was delivering the guests. The turkeys are 19 weeks old and weigh about 45 pounds each.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House Photo

Source: WECT News

The turkeys, which were raised on a farm in Sampson County, North Carolina, took a moment to inspect the room.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: WECT News

They’ll rest until the festivities in a room that has been fitted for their personal comforts.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Big beds ensure the turkeys will be well-rested before meeting President Donald Trump.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

They were chosen for their temperament and looks. One will be used for the White House ceremony. The other acts as a “wingman.” They both get pardoned, though.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: CNN

These two turkeys haven’t been named yet. Last year, Trump pardoned two turkeys named Peas and Carrots. The year before that it was Drumstick and Wishbone.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: Business Insider

If they’re anything like Peas and Carrots, they’ve been trained to expect bright lights and roaring fans. They’ve been raised to be stars.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: White House

And there’s no need to be concerned about their fates. Trump is expected to follow protocol. In 2017, he said, “As many of you know, I have been active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. However I have been informed by the White House council’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot under any circumstances be revoked.”

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: Business Insider

He did the same for Peas and Carrots, and he’ll do the same again this year. It’s a Thanksgiving tradition after all.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

After the ceremony these two turkeys will enjoy a peaceful retirement at Gobblers Rest, at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, alongside their forefathers Peas and Carrots.

caption The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, ahead of Tuesday’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. source Andrea Hanks / Official White House

Source: CNN