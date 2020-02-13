22 furniture sales worth shopping during President’s Day weekend

- source
- Here are the best furniture sales happening during Presidents’ Day weekend. All deals are current as of publishing time and will run through February 18, if not later.
While some of us are taking advantage of Presidents’ Day to get away and travel, others among us are taking the opportunity to relax at home. You can still be productive during this long weekend by crossing off some items from your shopping list and saving in the process.
Since quality furniture is often expensive, the best time to buy it is during a sales holiday such as Presidents’ Day. We’ve curated the best Presidents’ Day deals here and the best mattress sales here, but if you’re looking for furniture deals, you’ll want to bookmark this page for the best deals on bedroom furniture, seating, decor, outdoor furniture, and more.
Below are the best Presidents’ Day furniture deals:
General furniture store sales
Ashley Home Store: Up to 30% off sitewide plus an additional 10% off with code “PRESIDENT“, and up to 50% off trending items through February 24
Burrow: up to $500 off orders $3,000+ with the code “PREZ” through February 23
La-Z-Boy: 15% off all mattresses plus select recliner deals starting at $349 through February 17 (or while supplies last)
Overstock: Up to 70% off thousands of items and free shipping
Pottery Barn: Up to 40% off everything through February 17 + free shipping with code “WEEKEND” through February 16
The Inside: 15% off sitewide with code “PREZ15” or 20% off orders of $500+ with code “PREZ20” from February 15 through February 17
Wayfair: Up t0 75% off sitewide through February 17
West Elm: 20% off your entire purchase + free shipping with code “REFRESH”
Mattress sales
Allswell: 15% off mattresses + 20% off bedding with code “PREZ” through February 18
Avocado: $200 off all mattresses with code “FLAG200” + $150 off when you buy a bed frame with your mattress with code “BED150” through February 24
Awara: $200 off mattresses
Bear: 20% off sitewide, plus two free Cloud pillows when you buy a new mattress, using code “PRES20” through February 17 (at least)
Casper: 10% off any order with a mattress through February 17
Dreamcloud: $200 off the Dreamcloud Mattress through February 24
Leesa: Up to $400 off mattresses through February 24
Nectar: $100 off mattresses until February 24
Purple: Up to $150 off mattresses + up to $200 off bedding bundles through February 17
Tuft & Needle: $175 off the Mint Mattress and Hybrid Mattress through February 24
Bedding and decor sales
Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off bedding, bath, and more through February 17
Crane & Canopy: 70% off decor
Dormify: 25% off sitewide with promo code “GETCOZY“
The Container Store: 30% off shelves and drawer systems