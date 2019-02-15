40+ of the best Presidents’ Day sales you should know about this weekend

source Avocado

President’s Day weekend comes with a slew of sales across the internet – fewer than Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but some with the deepest discounts of the year.

Below, shop them all in one place organized by category: clothing, home goods, tech, mattresses, exercise, and travel.

A three-day weekend may be its best selling point, but Presidents’ Day has more going for it than that – like a slew of online sales, for instance.

It’s not an all-hands-on-deck retail holiday like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but you may be rewarded with some of the steepest discounts of the year. However, it can require more trouble than it’s worth to nail down which stores are running deals you actually care about.

To nix the legwork, we’ve compiled a master list of the best Presidents’ Day deals – and the details for each – below. From clothes and shoes to home goods and electronics, you’ll find deals on stuff you actually want.

It's a good time to save on home goods, mattresses, and other big purchases – especially if you can combine a sale with a tax refund or year-end bonus.

Below are the best Presidents’ Day sales of 2019:

Clothing, shoes, and accessories

Allen Edmonds: Take an extra 30% off winter clearance items

Ayr: Save 20% when you buy two or more T-shirts

Barneys Warehouse: Take an extra 25% off thousands of styles sitewide through February 18

Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide in the Semi-Annual sale

Blank NYC: 25% off sitewide with the code “PRES19” at checkout February 18 – February 21

Bombas: 20% off your first order with code “COMFORT20” at checkout

Club Monaco: 25% off your purchase with the code “STARTFRESH” at checkout through February 18

EyeBuyDirect: Buy one, get one free and take an extra 15% off with the code “BOGO” at checkout

J. Crew: 30% off select full-price styles, and an extra 30% off select sale items with the code “WKND” at checkout through February 18

Joe’s Jeans: 25% off purchases over $175 with the code “25PRES” at checkout February 15 – February 20

L.L. Bean: 25% off with the code “BEAN25” at checkout February 14 – February 19

Levi’s: 30% off sitewide with the code “WHYWAIT” through February 19

Lou & Grey: Extra 30% off sale items plus free shipping

Macy’s: Up to 50% off women’s coats; 30% off winter boots for her; 40% off winter accessories; Buy one get second 50% off bras; Buy three, Get 30% off INC lingerie, sleepwear, hosiery, and slippers; 20% off handbags through February 18

Madewell: Extra 30% off sale items with the code “BRAVO” now through February 20

Mott & Bow: Use code “PERFECTPAIR” at checkout for a free t-shirt with any pair of jeans

Old Navy: Up to 50% off storewide February 11-18

REI: Up to 50% off in the winter clearance sale

Scotch & Soda: 50% off all fall and winter apparel

The North Face: Up to 30% off in the winter sale

Universal Standard: $50 Limited Edition three-piece Foundation Collection mystery box sets (up to a $500 value)

Furniture, home goods, and more

AllModern: An extra 15% off with code “GOFORIT” at checkout through February 20

Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 30% off living room and outdoor patio furniture

Best Buy: Up to 35% off appliances and 4K TVs through February 27

Birch Lane: An extra 15% off and free shipping with the code “GEORGE” at checkout

Burrow: Up to $500 off with the code “GEORGE” at checkout

CanvasPop: 50% off sitewide with the code “PDAY50” at checkout

Crate & Barrel: Up to 25% off media storage

Dormify: 25% sitewide with the code “LONGWEEKEND” at checkout February 17 – February 18

Houzz: Up to 80% on furniture

Lowes: Up to 35% off appliances, select tools and accessories; Up to 40% off kitchen and bath essentials through February 27

Walmart: Up to 50% off

Wayfair: Up to 75% off February 11 through February 19

West Elm: 20% off your entire purchase plus free shipping with the code “WINTER” at checkout

Target: Up to 25% off home goods

The Container Store: 30% off Elfa custom shelving through February 27 plus 30% off installation

The Home Depot: Up to 35% off with appliance special buys through February 27

The MET Store: 25% off orders $125 or more sitewide February 15-18 with the code “LCT25” at checkout

Joss & Main: An additional 20% off your purchase with code “STARS” through February 20

Macy’s: Up to 70% off furniture

Overstock: Up to 70% off furniture

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off sitewide; 30% off dining furniture; 20% off sofas and sectionals

Computers, electronics, and toys

Amazon:

Best Buy: Up to 35% off appliances and 4K TVs through February 27

Dell: Up to 50% off through February 18

eBay: Up to 50% off plus free shipping

HP: 55% off select products plus free shipping

JBL: Up to 60% off

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Save hundreds on laptops and office supplies; Free gift with qualifying $100 purchase

Staples: Up to 55% off sitewide

Target: Up to 30% off select tech deals

Vizio: Save $200 on P75-F1, $1,799.99 at Best Buy, $1,800

Walmart: Up to 50% off sitewide

Mattresses and bedding

Allswell: 15% off sitewide with the promo code “15FORALL” from February 11-20

Amazon: Up to 30% off bedding essentials from brands including Rivet, Simmons, Stone & Bean, and more

Avocado Green Mattress: $150 off every mattress with the code “GREENUSA” at checkout now through February 25

Bear Mattress: $150 off orders over $500 with code “PRES150” at checkout or $300 off orders over $1,200 with code “PRES300” plus a free Bear pillow through February 19

Boll & Branch: 20% off everything February 16-18

Brooklinen: 15% off all orders over $150

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide from February 13-18

Casper: 10% off any order with a mattress with the code “PRES” at checkout through February 18

Crane and Canopy: Up to 70% off February 14 – February 18

Crate & Barrel: 20% off mattresses and box springs

Cratejoy: 25% off your purchase February 15 – February 18 with the code “PRES25” at checkout

DreamCloud Sleep: $200 off with any purchase of a mattress

Helix Sleep: $100 off a mattress with code “PREZ100” at checkout; $150 off a purchase of $1,250 or more with the code “PREZ150” at checkout; $200 off a purchase of $1,750 or more with the code “PREZ200” at checkout

Leesa: 15% off mattresses plus two free pillows

Mattress Firm: Up to $600 off a mattress; Use code “ELEVATE” for a free adjustable base (up to $699 value)

Nectar Sleep: $125 off any size Nectar plus two free pillows ($275 value)

Pluto: $10 off a custom sleep pillow with the code “PRES10” through February 18

Purple: Free gift (up to $129 value) with any mattress purchase

Riley Home: 30% off sitewide through February 19

Sleep Number: Up to $600 off mattresses

Tuft & Needle: $150 off the Mint Mattress plus free pillow (up to $350 value) through February 25

Wayfair: Up to 75% off sitewide February 11-19

Exercise

TRX: 25% off sitewide plus free shipping (excludes Lululemon and weighted products) February 13-18

Travel

Orbitz: Extra 10% off select hotel deals