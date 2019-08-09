13 photos of presidents with their grandchildren

The presidents’ families are some of the most-watched children and grandchildren in the country.

The vast majority of presidents were parents when they were sworn into office, but far less were grandparents.

First families have come into the White House with children of all ages, and even first sons and daughters who weren’t children at all.

Though it’s overwhelmingly common for presidents to take office after they’ve become parents, it’s less common for grandparents to be sworn into office.

However, having grandchildren around can really bring out the softer side of the Commander-in-Chief. See 13 photos of former and current presidents and their grandchildren, big and small.

Trump’s grandchildren, Donald Trump III, Arabella, and Tristan, were front and center to celebrate his 2016 inauguration with him.

His eldest daughter Ivanka lives with her husband Jared and children Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore in Washington DC.

Trump’s son, Donald Jr. shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa, Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3,

Trump’s daughter Ivanka serves as a senior adviser, so her children are often seen on White House grounds.

Trump’s grandchildren also made the long-held tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll a family affair.

George W. Bush was pictured alongside wife Laura and daughter Jenna on in August 2019 to welcome their third grandson, baby Hal.

Bill Clinton’s first appearance as a grandfather came alongside former first lady Hillary to welcome their first grandchild Charlotte in September 2014.

The former first couple would eventually welcome three grandchildren from their daughter, Chelsea.

George H. W. Bush had 14 grandchildren in total.

Bush was a doting grandfather, even while he was hard at work at the presidential retreat, Camp David.

Years after leaving the White House, the former president joked with his granddaughters Barbara and Jenna before their father George W. Bush was sworn in for the second time in January 2005.

Jimmy Carter was most recently pictured alongside his grandson Jason, a Democratic Georgia state senator, on the 2014 campaign trail in an ultimately unsuccessful bid for governor.

In one campaign appearance, Carter touted his grandson’s priority of fighting the state’s voter identification law to expand voter access.

“He’s led the charge,” Carter said, according to the Guardian. “Everyone here and everyone you can contact should join with Jason when the time comes this year to make Martin Luther King’s dream come true.”

Carter’s grandchildren Sarah, Jason, and James Earl IV. took front stage in front of President Ronald Reagan to cut the ribbon opening the Carter presidential library in October 1986.

The Carters would eventually have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In his 1978 presidential proclamation, Carter touted his views about the special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren that can “close the space between generations.”

“Because they are usually free to love and guide and befriend the young without having to take daily responsibility for them they can often reach out past pride and fear of failure and close the space between generations,” Carter said.”

Lyndon Johnson’s first grandchild was right at home in the White House.

Dwight Eisenhower hosted his grandchildren at his private farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The farm is now a National Historic Site that’s held under the National Park Service, which has fully preserved Dwight and Mamie’s house on the property.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt had 13 grandchildren in total.

Roosevelt’s grandchildren must have felt comfortable in the White House over the years that cemented their record for living in the Executive Mansion longer than any other first family.