WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars’

caption Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and Troian Bellisario on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” launched the four main actors, Ashley Benson (who played Hanna Marin), Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields), Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), and Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), to fame when it premiered in June 2010.

The show was such a success among its devoted fans that it inspired a spin-off series called “The Perfectionists,” which premieres on Wednesday.

Here’s what the stars of “PLL” have been up to since the drama ended in 2017.

Troian Bellisario portrayed Spencer Hastings, arguably the smartest and wittiest member of her group.

caption Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

It was later revealed that Spencer was adopted by the Hastings family and had a twin sister named Alex.

In addition to being an actor, Bellisario is now a director, producer, writer, and mother.

caption Troian Bellisario in Los Angeles, California in March 2019. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Comedy Benefit in Support War Child USA and INARA

In 2017, the actress starred in, wrote, and produced a film called “Feed.” In the movie, she played the twin sister of “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton.

Her directing credits include one episode of “PLL,” the short-lived Freeform drama “Famous in Love,” and the network’s new “The Fosters” spin-off called “Good Trouble.”

In October 2018, Bellisario revealed that she welcomed a baby girl with “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams, who she’s been married to since 2016.

“I cannot express how grateful I am,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives.”

She continued: “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Fashionable and sarcastic Hanna Marin was portrayed by Ashley Benson.

caption Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She became a fashion designer and married Caleb. During the series finale, it was revealed that the couple was expecting their first child together.

Benson will star alongside Elisabeth Moss and Dan Stevens in an upcoming movie called “Her Smell.”

caption Ashley Benson at a Chanel fashion show in Paris, France, in March 2019. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The drama also stars Cara Delevingne, who fans have speculated is in a relationship with Benson.

In the fashion industry, Benson has sat in the front row at runway shows in Europe. She also collaborated with Privé Revaux to create a collection of sunglasses.

Lucy Hale starred as Aria Montgomery, who had a passion for English.

caption Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She and Ezra got married and they co-wrote a book, which was possibly going to be turned into a movie.

Hale is set to star as the titular character on a “Riverdale” pilot spin-off called “Katy Keene.”

caption Lucy Hale at the premiere of “The Unicorn” in January 2019. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The potential CW show just started filming, and Hale will be joined by “Riverdale” star Ashleigh Murray (known for her role as singer Josie McCoy).

The 29-year-old also recently traveled to Fiji to film “Fantasy Island,” an upcoming film based on the ’70s and ’80s show of the same name.

After “PLL” ended, the actress kept busy with a lead role as Stella Abbott on The CW’s “Life Sentence,” which lasted for one season. She also starred in the 2018 movie “Truth or Dare” and told INSIDER that there have been discussions about doing a sequel. She’s open to appearing on the “PLL” spin-off, too.

Shay Mitchell played a talented swimmer named Emily Fields.

caption Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She became a swimming coach at Rosewood High.

Shay Mitchell recently starred as wealthy Peach Salinger on the breakout thriller series “You.”

Aside from “You,” Mitchell has a YouTube channel where she shares workout tips, beauty tutorials, and the occasional video with one of her “PLL” co-stars.

Mitchell also revealed to fans that she had a miscarriage in 2018.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,” she wrote. “And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads so many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.”

The 31-year-old added that she was grateful for the “support and affection” from followers.

Mitchell often documents her travels around the world, and it inspired her to launch her own brand called BÉIS in October 2018. The company’s travel-ready products include duffles, weekend bags, cosmetic cases, and luggage tags.

Alison DiLaurentis, who was at the center of the show’s main murder mystery plot, was portrayed by Sasha Pieterse.

caption Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

By the end of the show, Ali gave birth to twins named Lily and Grace. She raised them with Emily, who she proposed to on the series finale.

Pieterse will once again play Alison DiLaurentis on “The Perfectionists.”

caption Sasha Pieterse at the premiere of “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” in March 2019. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In May 2018, Pieterse married Hudson Sheaffer, her fiancé of three years, at a castle in Ireland.

The 23-year-old has also been open about her health struggles, particularly while competing on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. During the competition, Pieterse revealed that she gained approximately 70 pounds over the course of two years and faced bullying because of the weight gain.

The actress explained that she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance that leads to problems in the ovaries. Pieterse credited “DWTS” to helping her lose 15 pounds and feel more comfortable with herself.

In October 2019, Pieterse will release a book filled with her favorite recipes and party planning tips called “Sasha in Good Taste.”

Mona Vanderwaal, one of the show’s shadiest characters, was played by Janel Parrish.

caption Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

The girls never knew if they could fully trust Mona, who was part of the A-Team and accidentally killed Charlotte DiLaurentis (also known as CeCe Drake). In the end, Mona ended up opening a doll shop in France.

Like Pieterse, Parrish will also reprise her “PLL” role on “The Perfectionists.”

caption Janel Parrish at the “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” premiere in March 2019. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Aside from returning as Mona on the series, you may have seen Parrish as Lana Condor’s on-screen sister, Margot, in the 2018 Netflix romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

In 2018, the actress also married her boyfriend of two years, Chris Long, in Hawaii.

Ian Harding starred as Ezra Fitz, Aria’s teacher-turned-husband.

caption Ian Harding as Ezra Fitz on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Ezra and Aria planned to look into adopting a child after their honeymoon.

Most recently, Harding reunited with “PLL” co-star Torrey DeVitto on the NBC drama “Chicago Med.”

caption Ian Harding attends an LA Times event in Culver City, California in September 2018. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Film Independent

Harding guest-starred as Phillip Davis on four episodes of the show.

Shortly before “PLL” ended in 2017, the actor released a memoir called “Odd Birds,” inspired by his love for birding and exploring the outdoors.

In addition, the 32-year-old is good friends with Mitchell and has appeared in several of her YouTube videos.

Keegan Allen played Toby Cavanaugh, who joined the A-Team at one point to protect Spencer.

caption Keegan Allen as Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

He became a Rosewood police officer and built a house for him and Spencer.

Allen followed the release of his 2015 photography book (‘ife.love.beauty.”) with another one in 2018 called “Hollywood: Photos and Stories From Foreverland.”

caption Keegan Allen at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” in February 2019. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aside from acting, Allen does a lot of photography. Both of his books are filled with photos that he’s taken since he started experimenting with cameras as a child, in addition to poems and anecdotes.

Allen can also play the piano and guitar, and released a song in 2017 called “Million Miles Away.”

Tyler Blackburn starred as Rosewood’s tech-savvy teen named Caleb Rivers.

caption Tyler Blackburn as Caleb Rivers on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

He had an on-again, off-again relationship with Hanna and often helped out the Liars with their sleuthing.

Blackburn now stars on The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” which is a reboot of the ’90s and 2000s sci-fi drama.

caption Tyler Blackburn in Los Angeles, California in January 2019. source Presley Ann/FilmMagic via Getty Images

He plays a war veteran named Alex Manes. The 32-year-old will also guest star as “a soul-sucking demon who forms a cult of vulnerable women to sacrifice to keep him alive” on the “Charmed” reboot.

“It was very liberating playing the villain, a character I’ve never played before,” he told Haute Living.